Experience cuisine and culture of Malaysia

A food and culture festival featuring the mouth-watering delicacies and exquisite handicrafts of Malaysia opened in the Pudong New Area on Saturday.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Traditional Batik culture and craft is showcased and authentic Malaysian specialties ranging from durian, bird's nest and white coffee to satay beef, Nasi Lemak, a fragrant Malay rice dish cooked in coconut milk, and Laksa, a spicy noodle soup, are featured at the bazaar.

The cooking process of bird's nest is showcased, while handmade bags representing Penang culture are on display.

Lucky draws, fun games and dance performances are on show.

The aim is to bring a splendid cuisine and culture of Malaysia to Shanghai residents, Tourism Malaysia said.

Bazaar info:

Date: 10am-5pm, November 19 and 20



Address: 1388 Huamu Road

Admission: Free

Ti Gong

Ti Gong