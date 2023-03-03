﻿
Journey to an alluring fairytale world in full bloom

Spring is truly in the air and flowers are blooming across Shanghai Disneyland.
Spring is truly in the air and flowers are blooming across Shanghai Disneyland. Join us for a tour around the park to look for the best floral scenery and scents of fragrant flowers.

Plum blossom @ Gardens of Imagination

Plum blossom is an iconic flowering tree found in many Chinese gardens, exuding pristine beauty. In front of Wandering Moon Restaurant grows an elegant plum blossom tree. As one of the season's earliest bloomers, this tree foreshadows the park's spring blooms.

Journey to an alluring fairytale world in full bloom

The first sign of spring in the park.

Malus micromalus @ Mickey Avenue

Have you noticed the Malus micromalus branches next to Sweethearts Confectionery? They look like musical notes on a piece of sheet music! This unique landscape has been magically created by the park's gardeners.

Journey to an alluring fairytale world in full bloom

Malus micromalus branches

Journey to an alluring fairytale world in full bloom

Wonderful flowers

Tulips @ Mickey Avenue

During the spring season, there's no flower more "Internet famous" than the tulip. All kinds of tulips in vibrant colors are planted throughout Shanghai Disneyland. In the flowerbeds beside Il Paperino, special tulips have been carefully chosen and planted by the gardeners. They resemble ice creams in color. Go grab yourself an ice cream and take a photo with the tulips.

Journey to an alluring fairytale world in full bloom

Wonderful colors

Snow rose @ Fantasyland

Extensive blossoms of Serissa japonica, also known as the snow rose, can be found along the road to Evergreen Playhouse, where "Frozen: A Sing-Along Celebration" is performed. From a distance, these flowers look like patches of snow, bringing the snowy scenes in "Frozen" to life.

Fantasyland immerses guests in a fairy tale scene, with the castle overlooking a storybook village. In this village, the flowerbeds of each house demonstrate each resident' s gardening preferences. As spring arrives, the residents plant hyacinth, tulips, cineraria and alyssum to delight themselves and bring joy to others.

Journey to an alluring fairytale world in full bloom

A blizzard of white

Tea rose @ Treasure Cove

The story goes that living in Treasure Cove are a crew of carefree pirates. There is a theater called El Teatro Fandango, where "Eye of the Storm: Captain Jack's Stunt Spectacular" takes place each day. What you may not know is that the theater's owner is an avid gardener. His favorite place is a hidden garden of blossoming tea roses in Treasure Cove.

Journey to an alluring fairytale world in full bloom

A sea of red

Giant Lupines @ Gardens of Imagination

In the Gardens of Imagination, bunches of bright-colored giant lupines bloom in the shape of a castle spire, echoing the magical setting of Enchanted Storybook Castle.

Journey to an alluring fairytale world in full bloom

Entrancing lupins

Rosemary @ Treasure Cove

The rosemary growing around Barbossa' s Bounty is thoughtfully chosen to bring a fresh scent to the land.

Journey to an alluring fairytale world in full bloom

Fragrant rosemary

The floral fantasy has also spread to the decoration across the park, creating even more springtime delights for guests to explore. Guests will be able to spot topiaries of Duffy, LinaBell, Pluto and Goofy for the first time, who join the lineup of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck and Chip 'n' Dale.

Provided by Wang Wei.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
﻿
