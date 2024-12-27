A 55-minute escape with new high-speed railway to discover Huzhou

The Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Railway carries passengers directly from Shanghai to Huzhou, Zhejiang Province, in just 55 minutes.

The Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Railway has officially opened. In just 55 minutes, passengers can now travel directly from Shanghai to Huzhou, Zhejiang Province. To celebrate the launch, passengers arriving at any high-speed rail station in Huzhou before December 31, 2025, can enjoy free entry to select scenic attractions within 72 hours of arrival, plus exclusive discounts on hotels, dining, shopping, and entertainment. With the convenience of this new railway, why not plan a spontaneous getaway to Huzhou? Here's what’s on our must-see list in this charming city. Part 1: Wuxing District 吴兴区 Tip: The closest stations are Huzhou East Railway Station or Huzhou Railway Station. Yuanxiang Town 原乡小镇 Located in Miaoxi Town, Wuxing District, Yuanxiang Town is a national 4A scenic area covering 986,666 square meters. It's home to Asia’s largest butterfly ecological museum, a stunning plum blossom garden, and a variety of scenic spots that make it a perfect destination for nature lovers.

Ti Gong

Giraffe Manor 长颈鹿庄园 Nestled in the Xisai Shan National Tourism Resort, Giraffe Manor features six themed attractions, including a giraffe park, bird wetland reserve, petting zoo, bamboo adventures, Taiwanese cuisine, and luxurious homestay. It’s the perfect place to relax and enjoy life at a slower pace.

Ti Gong

Xiaoxi Street 湖州小西街 Xiaoxi Street, along with Yishang Street and Zhuangyuan Street, is part of Huzhou’s famous “Three Streets.” These interconnected areas are filled with the charm of Jiangnan culture, buzzing markets, trendy spots, and authentic local vibes. Take a leisurely walk through downtown Huzhou and experience the traditional yet vibrant spirit of the city. Huzhou Writing Brush Museum 中国湖笔博物馆 Known as one of the "Four Treasures of the Study," the Huzhou writing brush is famed for its exceptional craftsmanship and its place in Chinese calligraphy and painting history. The museum, located in Lianhuazhuang Park, highlights the cultural heritage of the brush, the artistic legacy of Zhao Mengfu, and a collection of exquisite writing tools.

Imaginechina

Part 2: Nanxun District 南浔区 Tip: You can get off at Huzhou Nanxun Station. Nanxun Ancient Town 南浔古镇 A hidden gem from China’s past, Nanxun Ancient Town is often called the “Silk Town of the Jiangnan Region.” This charming town, dating back to the Ming and Qing dynasties, is the first of its kind in the Jiangnan region to be included in the World Cultural Heritage List. Picture-perfect spots like Xiaolian Garden, Cangshu Lou, and Baijian Lou create a dreamy, watercolor-like scene. It’s also a popular spot for traditional-style photoshoots, so don’t be surprised if you spot some visitors dressed in Hanfu.

Imaginechina

Digang Ancient Village 荻港古村 Nestled in Hehu Town, Digang Ancient Village offers a fascinating peek into rural China. Known for its ancient mulberry fish pond system, which is recognized as an important agricultural heritage, this picturesque village has been rated as a 4A scenic area. Here, you can enjoy a delicious bowl of fish soup rice while soaking in the tranquil village vibes. Shuanglin Ancient Town 双林古镇 If you’re looking for that perfect blend of serenity and historical charm, look no further than Shuanglin Ancient Town. Winding rivers, old stone pathways, and traditional architecture create an atmosphere that feels like stepping into a classic Chinese painting. The iconic "Shuanglin Three Bridges" are especially striking, and once you see them, you won’t forget their unique beauty. Shanlian Brush Town 善琏湖笔小镇 This is where Huzhou’s brush-making heritage meets its deep-rooted sericulture tradition. Known as the birthplace of the Huzhou brush, which is recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, Shanlian Brush Town is a must-see for anyone interested in Chinese craftsmanship. The town has earned the title "hometown of Chinese folk culture and arts" not once, but twice.

Ti Gong

Part 3 Deqing County 德清县 Moganshan International Tourist Resort 莫干山国际旅游度假区 Moganshan is a must-visit destination, recently named by The New York Times as one of the top 45 places to visit globally. Known as "Jiangnan's First Mountain," it’s one of China’s four top summer resorts, offering breathtaking views and a serene escape from the hustle and bustle.

Ti Gong

Xinshi Ancient Town 新市古镇 With over 1,700 years of history, Xinshi (formerly “Xiantan”) is often referred to as the "Small Shanghai" or "Jiangnan’s Broadway." The town is known for its traditional water-side homes, bustling riverside streets, and markets along historic bridges — perfect for a stroll through classic Jiangnan culture. Valley Magic Shangzhu 上渚山奇幻谷 Valley Magic Shangzhu is a unique destination that combines mountains, forests, lakes, and fields. It features Asia’s largest terraced rose garden and the country’s most extensive rhododendron valley. With unique accommodations like tent camps perched above tea gardens and rose-themed recreational vehicle spots, it’s ideal for a relaxing getaway.

Ti Gong

Xiazhu Lake Wetland Scenic Area 下渚湖湿地景区 Xiazhu Lake is one of China’s best-preserved natural wetlands, and it's been dubbed "China’s Most Beautiful Wetland." This peaceful area showcases the untouched charm of Jiangnan’s water villages, with islands scattered across the lake. Hop on a boat and enjoy the tranquil waters, with the gentle ripples reflecting the lush reeds — truly a hidden gem for nature lovers.

Ti Gong

Part 4: Changxing County 长兴县 Dragon Dream Paradise at Taihu Lake 太湖龙之梦乐园 Visitors from all around come here to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere — whether it's the dazzling fireworks, exciting performances, wandering through ancient streets, or exploring the amusement park. It’s the perfect spot for a leisurely getaway.

Imaginechina

Chen Wu Di's Palace 陈武帝故宫 Chen Wudi, also known as Chen Baxian, was the founding emperor of the Chen Dynasty during the Southern and Northern Dynasties (AD 420-581) period. Located in Changxing County, this historical site is part of the famous "Three Great Temples of Jiangnan," alongside the renowned Lingyin Temple in Hangzhou and Jinshan Temple in Zhenjiang. A must-see for history enthusiasts. Shuikou Tea Culture Scenic Area 水口茶文化景区 This 4A-level scenic spot offers more than just beautiful landscapes — surrounded by mountains and overlooking Taihu Lake, it’s famous for its centuries-old tea culture. Don’t miss trying the local Zisun tea and visiting the iconic Jinsha Springs. Badujie Scenic Area 八都岕景区 If you’re visiting during the fall, Badujie’s ginkgo trees offer some of the most stunning autumn views in the Yangtze River Delta. Stroll through the ginkgo forest, snap photos of the breathtaking natural scenery, and soak in the rich local traditions — you won’t want to delete a single picture.

Imaginechina

Part 5: Anji County 安吉县 Yucun 余村 Yucun is the ultimate escape from the urban hustle and bustle. Picture cozy mountain retreats hidden among lush greenery, with modern architectural touches blending seamlessly into the natural landscape. It’s the perfect spot to unwind and enjoy the simple pleasures of rural life. Sky Land 云上草原 Sky Land is a year-round mountain paradise spread across 6.2 square kilometers, offering something for every season. As the winter chills settle in, get ready to hit the slopes at the sprawling Sky Land Ski Resort and enjoy a massive snow park that promises endless fun. Lingfeng National Tourist Resort 灵峰国家旅游度假区 Tucked away in Anji’s southwest, Lingfeng National Tourist Resort invites you to relax in a peaceful bamboo forest, surrounded by calm and tranquility. It’s the perfect place to disconnect, recharge, and immerse yourself in nature’s beauty.

Ti Gong

Part 6: South Taihu Lake New Area 南太湖新区 Pro Tip: Get off at Huzhou Railway Station for easy access. Golden Lakeside Scenic Area 黄金湖岸景区 Golden Lakeside is a 4A-rated national tourist spot, offering a perfect blend of shopping, leisure, vacation, and residential areas. It’s the go-to place for spectacular views of Taihu Lake’s crystal-clear waters and the picturesque sailboats drifting by. Whether you’re here for a road trip, a wedding photoshoot, or simply to enjoy great food, this area has it all. Don’t miss the Sheraton Huzhou Taihu Lake Hot Spring Resort & Spa, a true landmark in the city. Changtianyang Wetland Park 长田漾湿地公园 Changtianyang Wetland Park is a natural haven, where mountains meet water and birds like white cranes, egrets, and wild ducks call the area home. The surrounding villages showcase the tranquil beauty of traditional Jiangnan water towns. Plus, the newly opened “Seeing Tea” — a high-altitude rice field eco teahouse — has become a social media sensation, so it’s definitely a spot you’ll want to check out!

Imaginechina

Huzhou Movie Town 湖州影视城 Huzhou Movie Town brings the old-world charm of Shanghai back to life, featuring iconic spots like the Bund, Garden Bridge of Shanghai, and Shikumen architecture. This place is a throwback to the city’s vintage vibe and is a must-visit for film buffs, as it has hosted the filming of popular movies and series such as "The Founding of an Army" and "Nothing Gold Can Stay."