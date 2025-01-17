Renovated Qingnian Road to return with a new look
Qingnian Road, situated between two main roads in downtown Hangzhou, has its own claim to fame. Now, following months of renovation, the public will witness the unveiling of its landmark clocks.
The Young Men's Christian Association of Hangzhou established itself here a century ago. The global YMCA opened its first premises in China in 1895, and the national organization founded its Hangzhou base in 1914.
By 1919, the organization had 2,000 members, including numerous local celebrities. The 500-meter-long street where the YMCA is located was given the fitting name, Qingnian Road, which means "youth."
The Western-style YMCA is a landmark. The black brick tower features clocks on each face and water on top, while the main building's red-brick exterior has Italian-style Tuscan pillars and arched windows. Stores selling time-honored products dominate the majority of the neighborhood.
The building is renowned among wanghong (Internet influencers). Models search for the finest location and angle to make their photographs unique. The pavement in front of the building resembles a fashion show runway as models walk, swagger and pose as photographers snap away.
Hangzhou boasts the majority of online wanghong outlets and represents the wanghong phenomenon. Because of its history and distinctive style, the YMCA building attracts a large number of wanghong to shoot promotional images.