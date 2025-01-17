Feature / Travel

Renovated Qingnian Road to return with a new look

﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  14:15 UTC+8, 2025-01-17       0
Qingnian Road in downtown Hangzhou has its own claim to fame. After months of renovation, its biggest attraction, giant clocks, will be unveiled to the public again.
﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  14:15 UTC+8, 2025-01-17       0
Renovated Qingnian Road to return with a new look
Ti Gong

The giant clocks on each face of the YMCA building will be unveiled to the public once again

Qingnian Road, situated between two main roads in downtown Hangzhou, has its own claim to fame. Now, following months of renovation, the public will witness the unveiling of its landmark clocks.

The Young Men's Christian Association of Hangzhou established itself here a century ago. The global YMCA opened its first premises in China in 1895, and the national organization founded its Hangzhou base in 1914.

By 1919, the organization had 2,000 members, including numerous local celebrities. The 500-meter-long street where the YMCA is located was given the fitting name, Qingnian Road, which means "youth."

Renovated Qingnian Road to return with a new look
Ti Gong

A model poses for photos against the red-brick wall of the YMCA building.

The Western-style YMCA is a landmark. The black brick tower features clocks on each face and water on top, while the main building's red-brick exterior has Italian-style Tuscan pillars and arched windows. Stores selling time-honored products dominate the majority of the neighborhood.

The building is renowned among wanghong (Internet influencers). Models search for the finest location and angle to make their photographs unique. The pavement in front of the building resembles a fashion show runway as models walk, swagger and pose as photographers snap away.

Hangzhou boasts the majority of online wanghong outlets and represents the wanghong phenomenon. Because of its history and distinctive style, the YMCA building attracts a large number of wanghong to shoot promotional images.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     