Qingnian Road, situated between two main roads in downtown Hangzhou, has its own claim to fame. Now, following months of renovation, the public will witness the unveiling of its landmark clocks.

The Young Men's Christian Association of Hangzhou established itself here a century ago. The global YMCA opened its first premises in China in 1895, and the national organization founded its Hangzhou base in 1914.

By 1919, the organization had 2,000 members, including numerous local celebrities. The 500-meter-long street where the YMCA is located was given the fitting name, Qingnian Road, which means "youth."