Hangzhou buzzing with activities during Chinese New Year

During the Spring Festival, Hangzhou is usually bustling, but you can still enjoy crowd-free events like the sizhu performance or the flower exhibition at Qianwang Temple.

Hangzhou provides a variety of holiday activities that are free from crowds. The Year of the Snake celebration will feature intangible cultural heritage and entertainment. Visitors can also enjoy Hangzhou's sights and sounds as spring arrives. Museumgoers can enjoy exquisite art and displays. Those traveling by car should be aware of the odd-and-even license plate policy in the West Lake scenic area throughout the holiday.

Ti Gong

Sizhu performances Sizhu, "silk and bamboo," are Chinese stringed and woodwind instruments. The strings were made from silk, and the Chinese flutes were made from bamboo. Traditional sizhu orchestras had between five and 12 musicians. Erhu (a two-string vertical fiddle), dizi (a bamboo flute), pipa (a pear-shaped lute with four strings), and yangqin (a hammered dulcimer) are the four major instruments. The Deshou Palace, where Southern Song Dynasty Emperor Gaozong (1107-1187) stayed after retiring in 1162, hosts traditional sizhu performances around the Chinese New Year. Emperor Xiaozong (1127-1194), Gaozong's son, commissioned the construction of the Little West Lake palace after his father indicated he enjoyed touring the West Lake. At its peak, the palace featured around 270 rooms and covered nearly 110,000 square meters. Date: January 29, February 12 Time: 1pm-1:30pm, 2pm-2:30pm, 3pm-3:30pm Venue: The Deshou Palace 望江路228号

Imperial food exhibition Hangzhou was the capital during the Southern Song Dynasty, one of China's golden eras with a thriving economy, technology and culture. The imperial Deshou Palace, with its top-tier poetic garden design, was a reflection of art. The Southern Song Dynasty Imperial Food exhibition at the palace will recreate royal meals to revive the era's rich culinary culture. Please check the palace's WeChat for entry information. Date: Through February 24 Venue: The Deshou Palace Admission: Free 望江路228号

Flower show The Qianwang Temple flower show is a Chinese New Year tradition, where snake-themed poems inspire the floral arrangements. Bonsai captures nature's beauty and power in miniature, and this delicate craft has been practiced for generations. Date: Through February 12 Admission: 15 yuan (US$2) Venue: Qianwang Temple 南山路11号