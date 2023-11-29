Journey to Yan'an: natural splendor and cultural heritage

Arina had only a single day to explore this historically significant city and she approached it in her own way –– focusing on art, nature, and the finer details.

Nestled in northwestern China's picturesque landscapes lies Yan'an, situated in Shaanxi Province.

My visit to Yan'an was driven by a desire to understand the Yanchuan patchwork. Through this art, local women taught me a valuable lesson: find your passion, and it will ignite your spirit. My trip wasn't just about learning fabric, it centered on the empowerment of women through art. This tale deserves its own spotlight, so stay tuned.

During my trip, I had a single day to explore this historically significant city. Yan'an is vast, requiring at least a week for thorough exploration. I approached it in my own way –– focusing on art, nature, and the finer details. Here's my guide to Yan'an, perfect if you have only one or two days to spare.

Hukou Waterfall

My adventure began at the majestic Hukou Waterfall, about 130km from Yan'an city. Here, the Yellow River rushes forcefully over rocky cliffs, often seen as the birthplace of the Chinese ethnicity. I was captivated by the sight of a rainbow across the waterfall. Surrounded by calm landscapes, the waterfall showcased nature's grandeur in a mesmerizing display.

Dai Qian / SHINE

Dai Qian / SHINE

Yan'an Press Museum

Next on my list was the Yan'an Press Museum. As a journalist, this visit held special significance for me. Yan'an is renowned as the birthplace of major Chinese media outlets like the Xinhua News Agency. The museum traces the evolution of media, displaying ancient printing tools, manuscripts, and historical relics. It also highlights the rise of broadcast journalism, featuring reporters presenting their reports on camera dating back to the 1950s in the 20th century.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts

My final stop was the Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts, a vibrant center of artistic expression. The academy's galleries exhibited an array of captivating works, showcasing the talents of students and professional artists who had studied there since the 1920s. The artistic atmosphere at the Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts offered a glimpse into the city's diverse charm.

For travelers seeking unique and enriching experiences, the city's hidden treasures promise a delightful journey filled with natural beauty and artistic inspiration.

