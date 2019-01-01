﻿
New Zealand writer seeks inspiration in Shanghai

Melinda Szymanik found herself walking around almost every day during her two-month stay in Shanghai, taking more than 1,000 photos and making a lot of notes.
Shot by Yu Wenhao. Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Yao Minji. Subtitles by Yao Minji.

Melinda Szymanik, a writer from New Zealand, arrived in Shanghai, planning to write her novel with the city as a background. Eight weeks later, she found herself walking around almost every day, taking more than 1,000 photos and making a lot of notes.

"Shanghai is just fantastic!" she said. "It's a city of contrasts, of dualities. I love the excitement and dazzle of the new, and the weight of history and style in the old."

Szymanik is one of seven foreign writers on a two-month Shanghai Writing Program.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
