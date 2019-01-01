Disconnect to connect: Glamping weekend getaway in Chongming
Just a 90-minute drive from People's Square, Farm Fjord offers a unique blend of comfort and natural beauty on Chongming Island. Escape the city's fast-paced life and indulge in an unforgettable experience that rejuvenates your body and soul.
