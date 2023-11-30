Feature / Travel

Zootopia land brings the film to life with immersive experiences and amazing food options

Yan Jingyang
Yu Wenhao
Song Xinyi
Yan Jingyang Yu Wenhao Song Xinyi
  18:54 UTC+8, 2023-11-30       0
Everything in the new land, from the food and drinks to the entertainment, merchandise, and more, is crafted to fully immerse you in the vibe of this metropolis.
Shot by Yan Jingyang, Yu Wenhao. Edited by Yan Jingyang. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Zootopia is finally set to open in December at Shanghai Disney Resort!

Everything in the new land, from the food and drinks to the entertainment, merchandise, and more, is crafted to fully immerse you in the vibe of this metropolis. This will be the resort's eighth themed land, and here, anyone can be anything.

From the moment you step foot in Zootopia, you will notice buildings, roads, signs, and more that look just like they did in the movie. Available in three sizes -- large, medium, and small -- specifically designed for different-sized animals in Zootopia.

You can also find a variety of delectable Zootopia-inspired food and drink offerings at Jumbeaux's Cafe. Jumbo-pop and The Big Donut also come to life, making them must-have treats in this new land.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
