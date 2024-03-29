Gongqing Forest Park set to open forest flower exhibition

A blossoming floral landscape of vibrant colors has unfurled at Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District as the 23rd Shanghai Urban Forest Flower Exhibition is set to burst forth

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A blossoming floral landscape of vibrant colors has unfurled at Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District as the 23rd Shanghai Urban Forest Flower Exhibition is set to burst forth on Saturday.

Featuring four exhibition areas, it presents a visual feast created by nature.

At the "Colorful Forest" exhibition area, four large outdoor landscapes replicate a typical Jiangnan (regions to the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) courtyard and a "Monet Garden," taking people into a purple and blue dreamlike world.

About 1,200 begonia trees , covering some 15,000 square meters, and 1,000 peach trees and 400 cherry trees in full blossom are part of the display, presenting an enchanting pink spring scenery.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The exhibition also features white magnolia and hydrangeas, purple bauhinia and wisteria, golden forsythia, and a sea of flowers covering nearly 5,000 square meters.

A spring flower bazaar comprising 15 art and flower booths will enrich the experience for visitors. Its design is based on 17 world-famous oil paintings with flowers as the theme.

It also features a giant art installation, the "Monet Floral Ladder" with an eight-meter-long flower belt.

Four salons invite visitors to learn flower arranging, observe nature, and create micro plant landscapes during the exhibition.

Science popularization activities such as bird observation will also be held during the exhibition that runs through May 5.







Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

If you go

Date: 5am-6pm, through May 5

Address: 2000 Jungong Road, Yangpu District 上海市杨浦区军工路2000号

Admission: Free