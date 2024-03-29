Feature / Travel

Gongqing Forest Park set to open forest flower exhibition

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:08 UTC+8, 2024-03-29       0
A blossoming floral landscape of vibrant colors has unfurled at Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District as the 23rd Shanghai Urban Forest Flower Exhibition is set to burst forth
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:08 UTC+8, 2024-03-29       0
Gongqing Forest Park set to open forest flower exhibition
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A flower ladder brightens the area.

A blossoming floral landscape of vibrant colors has unfurled at Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District as the 23rd Shanghai Urban Forest Flower Exhibition is set to burst forth on Saturday.

Featuring four exhibition areas, it presents a visual feast created by nature.

At the "Colorful Forest" exhibition area, four large outdoor landscapes replicate a typical Jiangnan (regions to the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) courtyard and a "Monet Garden," taking people into a purple and blue dreamlike world.

About 1,200 begonia trees , covering some 15,000 square meters, and 1,000 peach trees and 400 cherry trees in full blossom are part of the display, presenting an enchanting pink spring scenery.

Gongqing Forest Park set to open forest flower exhibition
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The park scenery appears dreamlike.

The exhibition also features white magnolia and hydrangeas, purple bauhinia and wisteria, golden forsythia, and a sea of flowers covering nearly 5,000 square meters.

A spring flower bazaar comprising 15 art and flower booths will enrich the experience for visitors. Its design is based on 17 world-famous oil paintings with flowers as the theme.

It also features a giant art installation, the "Monet Floral Ladder" with an eight-meter-long flower belt.

Four salons invite visitors to learn flower arranging, observe nature, and create micro plant landscapes during the exhibition.

Science popularization activities such as bird observation will also be held during the exhibition that runs through May 5.



Gongqing Forest Park set to open forest flower exhibition
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A forest landscape offers tranquil relaxation.

If you go

Date: 5am-6pm, through May 5

Address: 2000 Jungong Road, Yangpu District 上海市杨浦区军工路2000号

Admission: Free

Gongqing Forest Park set to open forest flower exhibition
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The sunny weather brightens people's moods.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Gongqing Forest Park
Yangtze River
Yangpu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     