Juneyao to launch direct flight to Malaysia's Penang

Cen Tianxu
  20:39 UTC+8, 2024-03-12
Juneyao Airlines will introduce a new route to Penang from May 31, marking the first regular direct flight between Shanghai and the northwestern coastal Malaysian state.
Imaginechina

With an arts and literature atmosphere and blessed with beautiful natural scenery, the small Malaysian state of Penang should be on your list when planning a relaxed and enjoyable trip.

Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines will introduce a new route to Penang from May 31, marking the first regular direct flight between Shanghai and the northwestern coastal Malaysian state.

First direct flight Airline Number: HO1356/HO1366

Normal ticket for departure after May 31: Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday

Normal ticket for return after May 31: Every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday

Since December 1, 2023, the Malaysia government has allowed visa exemption for Chinese citizens, bringing a lot of convenience for visitors.

Food

Food pervades Penang. All kinds of cuisine from the Southeast Asian region like Indian and Mingnan, are available, with the traditional tasty food figuratively taking visitors to every corner of Southeast Asia.

Culture and Art

Penang is also full of arts. Many famous movies have been shot in the state, especially in its capital George Town. For example, the 1940's Hong Kong in Lust Caution, the Castle of Anna and The King, and the tea garden in Operation Mekong have been created or filmed here. Then there are the old wild drawings and bridges that accompany visitors when they stroll around.

Sunset scenery

Sea

As a coastal state, the sunlight on the beach and sea view should not be missed. On Baduddingi Beach, visitors can not only experience entertainment like paragliding, Banana Boat, and surfing but also enjoy the beautiful sunset at dusk.

