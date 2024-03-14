Historical hikes: Hangzhou's ancient roads offer interesting walks for nature lovers

Shanghai Daily takes a look at three ancient roads that make for an interesting hike on the weekends, when you can enjoy a leisurely stroll and snap pictures as you go.

Spring is suitable for hiking when cherry, apricot, pear and peach trees paint the hills a mix of pink, red and white. Some of the best hiking routes are the ancient roads that wind around hills around Hangzhou.

Most of them were paved centuries ago, with some dating back more than 1,000 years. They are also known for their gorgeous scenery and cultural relics. In addition to the colorful vernal view, hikers can learn the long history of the roads and their significant role in social and economic development.

Longwu Ancient Road

龙坞古道

Not far from Xiaoheshan Hill, the off-the-beaten-track Longwu Ancient Road boasts idyllic scenery in a tranquil environment. Roadside villages and terraced slopes are shrouded with lush vegetation, making for a memorable hike.

This ancient mountain road was once the main path connecting Ganpu Town in present-day Haining County and Hangzhou. Local residents used the road to trade a variety of goods.

Qian Liu, the founder of Wuyue Kingdom, had been a salt vendor before he established the kingdom during the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms period (AD 907-979). He transferred salt on his shoulders from Ganpu Town and then traded in Anhui Province. The Longwu trail was the gateway to Anhui Province through which many vendors rushed.

Although the road is no longer in use, it offers unique scenery of lofty trees, creeks, valleys, waterfalls, quirky stones and precious herbs that attract hikers today.

Hiking along the beautiful road almost gives the impression of walking into a Chinese ink painting. Backpackers consider it one of the best hiking routes in the city.

Tofu Skin Ancient Road

豆腐皮古道

This was a trail for tofu vendors in ancient times, hence its name. The trail starts from Dongwu Hill and winds its way to Meijiawu Village. Dating back to the Sui Dynasty (AD 581-618), the road has already become a vital path.

At the time, tofu skins made in villages of Dongwu Hill were popular amongst devout pilgrims who worshipped the Buddha in temples surrounded Meijiawu Village. Locally sourced soybeans were ground into soybean milk, which was then heated until it congealed. A sheet of tofu skin was picked up and then dried. The sheet was soft and a bit resilient but, once fried, it turned crumbly.

In addition, other local specialties were transported along the road, which made the thoroughfare into a bustling route centuries ago, with endless streams of merchants.

Huihang Ancient Road

徽杭古道

Among all of the winding flagstone roads in southeastern China, the Huihang Ancient Road is considered the most enchanting route offering gorgeous spring views. It has been named one of China's top three ancient roads, along with the Silk Road and Tea Horse Road.

The trail, which dates back to the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907), starts from Maxiao Town in Lin'an County, passes through the Tianmu Mountain Range, and ends at Yellow Mountain. This 11-kilometer mountain road is no longer used for traffic but lures hikers with its secluded poetic scenery.

The landscape is often shrouded in mist, which creates a mythical ambience that also makes it a popular backdrop for movies. Since the area is surrounded by hills, waterfalls and cliffs, there's no modern road that connects the spots; so visitors have to walk along this narrow, meandering footpath to reach the views. Historically, some hamlets along the trail were a rendezvous for the trade of traditional Chinese medicine and herbs. Today, some are still known for TCM and natural remedies.

In the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), Hu Xueyan, a herb merchant and one of the most famous merchants in modern China, traveled along the trail from his hometown in Anhui Province to Hangzhou for business. His fortune finally amounted to about half of the country's annual revenue.