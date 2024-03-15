Feature / Travel

Yangtze River Delta culture and tourism bazaar at Oriental Pearl Tower through Sunday

Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:03 UTC+8, 2024-03-15       0
The bazaar's 96 booths offer everything related to the region's cultural and tourist destinations, alongside fun activities to wow visitors.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:03 UTC+8, 2024-03-15       0

The annual Yangtze River Delta culture and tourism bazaar opened today at the Oriental Pearl TV Tower and will run through Sunday.

The bazaar's 96 booths offer everything related to the region's cultural and tourist destinations, alongside fun activities to wow visitors.

With the development of high-speed railway in the region on the fast track, it is becoming more convenient for people in the region to visit each other, boosting the regional tourism market.

Yangtze River Delta culture and tourism bazaar at Oriental Pearl Tower through Sunday
Ti Gong

The market begins on Friday morning.

Cultural venues in Shanghai such as M50 Creative Park, Wanping Theater, and the Museum of Art Pudong have brought their latest exhibitions and shows to the event, while industrial tourism spots such as Yunjian Granary, once a rice mill that was transformed into a cultural and art landmark for fashion shows and exhibitions, and Jiangnan Shipyard made their debuts.

The intangible cultural heritage exhibition area features works of exquisite pankou, or frog fastenings, sachet, ligaotang (Shanghai pear syrup candy) and xiuqiu (ball made of strips of silk).

Yangtze River Delta culture and tourism bazaar at Oriental Pearl Tower through Sunday
Ti Gong

Dragon and lion dances celebrate the opening.

Croatia and Poland both had booths that amazed visitors with their tourism resources.

"We attend the fair to showcase the beauty of Croatia to the large public and region around Shanghai," said Franka Gulin, director of the Croatian National Tourist Board Shanghai Representative office. "We found this is a great opportunity not only to showcase Croatia to Shanghainese but also to the Yangtze region.

"We brought very nice souvenirs and we also have wine and liquors," she said. "Also, pictures of Croatia's UNESCO heritage sites and our landscape will be displayed for one month at the tower."

Yangtze River Delta culture and tourism bazaar at Oriental Pearl Tower through Sunday
Hu Min / SHINE

Chizhou releases a pass to 20 tourist attractions during the event.

Nanjing, in neighboring Jiangsu Province, brought its spring tourism products such as Lishui strawberry picking, while Nantong is impressing visitors with the techniques of Shen embroidery and colorful handmade lanterns.

Chizhou City, Anhui Province, released a tourism pass at the mart that targets Shanghai residents.

The card costs 200 yuan (US$27.79) allows unlimited entry over a year to about 20 tourist attractions, including Mount Jiuhua and Xinghua Village.

The bazaar is also a paradise for foodies and a feast to the eyes.

From the famous Yexie rice cakes with about 400 years of history in Songjiang District; to Mengjia xiehuangbao (crab soup dumplings) from Nantong, Jiangsu; and chenpi (aged tangerine peel) wine and shrimp sauce from Dongtai, also Jiangsu; it tempts the taste buds of people with a wide range of mouth-watering delicacies.

Jiangnan sizhu (traditional string and wind music) Huaiju opera performances, cheongsam and magic shows, and lion dances are also being staged.

Yangtze River Delta culture and tourism bazaar at Oriental Pearl Tower through Sunday
Hu Min / SHINE

Women perform at the event.

If you go:

Venue: City Square of Oriental Pearl Tower

Address: 1 Century Avenue, the Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区世纪大道1号

Opening hours: through 7pm on Friday, 11am-7pm on Saturday and Sunday

Admission: Free

Yangtze River Delta culture and tourism bazaar at Oriental Pearl Tower through Sunday
Ti Gong

Visitors enjoy the annual bazaar.

Yangtze River Delta culture and tourism bazaar at Oriental Pearl Tower through Sunday
Hu Min / SHINE

Foreign visitors at the market become a focus of attention.

Yangtze River Delta culture and tourism bazaar at Oriental Pearl Tower through Sunday
Ti Gong

Franka Gulin, director of the Croatian National Tourist Board Shanghai Representative office, attends the opening ceremony.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Wanping Theater
Pudong New Area
Yangtze River
Songjiang
Pudong
Oriental Pearl TV Tower
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     