Yangtze River Delta culture and tourism bazaar at Oriental Pearl Tower through Sunday

The bazaar's 96 booths offer everything related to the region's cultural and tourist destinations, alongside fun activities to wow visitors.

The annual Yangtze River Delta culture and tourism bazaar opened today at the Oriental Pearl TV Tower and will run through Sunday.



With the development of high-speed railway in the region on the fast track, it is becoming more convenient for people in the region to visit each other, boosting the regional tourism market.

Ti Gong

Cultural venues in Shanghai such as M50 Creative Park, Wanping Theater, and the Museum of Art Pudong have brought their latest exhibitions and shows to the event, while industrial tourism spots such as Yunjian Granary, once a rice mill that was transformed into a cultural and art landmark for fashion shows and exhibitions, and Jiangnan Shipyard made their debuts.



The intangible cultural heritage exhibition area features works of exquisite pankou, or frog fastenings, sachet, ligaotang (Shanghai pear syrup candy) and xiuqiu (ball made of strips of silk).

Ti Gong

Croatia and Poland both had booths that amazed visitors with their tourism resources.

"We attend the fair to showcase the beauty of Croatia to the large public and region around Shanghai," said Franka Gulin, director of the Croatian National Tourist Board Shanghai Representative office. "We found this is a great opportunity not only to showcase Croatia to Shanghainese but also to the Yangtze region.

"We brought very nice souvenirs and we also have wine and liquors," she said. "Also, pictures of Croatia's UNESCO heritage sites and our landscape will be displayed for one month at the tower."

Hu Min / SHINE

Nanjing, in neighboring Jiangsu Province, brought its spring tourism products such as Lishui strawberry picking, while Nantong is impressing visitors with the techniques of Shen embroidery and colorful handmade lanterns.



Chizhou City, Anhui Province, released a tourism pass at the mart that targets Shanghai residents.

The card costs 200 yuan (US$27.79) allows unlimited entry over a year to about 20 tourist attractions, including Mount Jiuhua and Xinghua Village.

The bazaar is also a paradise for foodies and a feast to the eyes.

From the famous Yexie rice cakes with about 400 years of history in Songjiang District; to Mengjia xiehuangbao (crab soup dumplings) from Nantong, Jiangsu; and chenpi (aged tangerine peel) wine and shrimp sauce from Dongtai, also Jiangsu; it tempts the taste buds of people with a wide range of mouth-watering delicacies.

Jiangnan sizhu (traditional string and wind music) Huaiju opera performances, cheongsam and magic shows, and lion dances are also being staged.

Hu Min / SHINE

If you go:

Venue: City Square of Oriental Pearl Tower

Address: 1 Century Avenue, the Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区世纪大道1号

Opening hours: through 7pm on Friday, 11am-7pm on Saturday and Sunday

Admission: Free

Ti Gong

Hu Min / SHINE