Disney resort honors natural world for Earth Month

With the onset of Earth Month, a series of events will be hosted at Shanghai Disney Resort to honor our shared planet and revel in the wonders of nature.
With the onset of Earth Month, a series of events will be hosted at Shanghai Disney Resort to honor our shared planet and revel in the wonders of nature.

The Spring Audio Flower Guide was released today, inviting guests to explore the natural world alongside popular figures such as actress Pan Hong, actor Chen Long, and TV hostess Zhou Jin.

Scan the QR code to get the flower guide.

Provided by Shanghai Disney Resort.

On Earth Day, celebrated on April 22, the "ourHOME" Nature Conservation Forum will convene at Shanghai Disney Resort. Renowned National Geographic explorer and wildlife photographer Xi Zhinong will captivate the audience with his extraordinary tales.

In a continued effort to raise environmental consciousness and bolster conservation initiatives, Disney VoluntEARS will engage in a cleanup project in Dongtan, Chongming Island, to remove litter and debris throughout Earth Month.

From April 19 to 22, the Celebrate Earth-Earth Month Fair will make a return, offering engaging and interactive activities in Disneytown.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
