Golden epiphanies: Abu Dhabi's aesthetic landscape

International airport in Bangkok. Flight Bangkok - Abu Dhabi. I was looking for a place where I could have my training session on vocal warm-up on Zoom. I found a quiet spot, the session was scheduled, and I didn`t want to miss it. I joined the session, and my professor from New York began with the greetings.



"So what is the hero's journey? It is the call to adventure. You usually meet a mentor. You cross a threshold into another land, doing something else. You find allies. You are tested by your enemies and discover who they are. There is usually a big ordeal that pulls something extra, something epic, out of you. Going through the ordeal, you come to the reward and return to where you came from with a different sense of self. You have been through a test and have a greater sense of your capacity and ability. I want to share a quote from Joseph Campbell. In 'The Power of Myth,' he says, 'I think what we're seeking is an experience of being alive, so that our life experiences on the purely physical plane will have resonance within our own innermost being and reality, so that we actually feel the rapture of being alive.'"

What is our journey? What are our ordeals? How can viewing your own story increase its meaning and help make sense of the world we live in and the challenges we face in our own lives? It definitely can. That was the leitmotif that started my journey. I finished my training session, and it was nearly time to board.

7:00 AM, Abu Dhabi International Airport.

"Welcome to the Emirates," the border inspector said, and placed an oval stamp framed with Arabic script in my passport. The gate opened, and my journey in a new land began!

This trip was a journey for my aesthetic intellect. The first thing I did was head straight to the Louvre. The Louvre Abu Dhabi is not a branch of the renowned Paris Louvre. Instead, the Paris museum has lent its name to this Arab counterpart for 30 years and six months. According to The ArtDaily, the right to use the Louvre brand cost $500 million. The museum's design was created by Jean Nouvel, a French architect and Pritzker Prize laureate, often considered the "Oscar" of architecture. Nouvel arranged more than fifty white cubic exhibition halls on the water, all topped with a 180-meter dome composed of 8,000 stars. "It is a project founded on a major symbol of Arab architecture: the dome. But here, with its evident shift from tradition, the dome is a modern proposal," said Nouvel.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

The Louvre Abu Dhabi is the world's first museum built almost entirely on water, situated next to a lagoon on Saadiyat Island. Jean Nouvel envisioned the Louvre Abu Dhabi as an Arab agora, a place where people could come together, visit repeatedly, and engage in conversations about culture and art, rather than just a building with an entrance labeled as a museum. This is a cultural hub where people could gather to discuss culture, history, and art.

While traditional museums arrange their collections by era, school, or geography, the Louvre Abu Dhabi's permanent collection is designed to show the influence of different civilizations on one another. Artifacts from different cultures but the same era are displayed side by side, blending thematic and chronological principles.

If I had to describe the color of the Emirates, it would definitely be gold. It's everywhere, yet it doesn't look vulgar or gaudy. As I strolled through Qasr Al Watan, the presidential palace of the UAE, I tried to understand this phenomenon. I realized it's all about the colors and materials. The decor features three main colors: white, blue, and yellow, symbolizing the rich landscape of the Emirates – sky , sea, and sand. The decor and design use pastel and natural shades throughout. The emphasis here is on the quality of materials, creating a seamless and harmonious look without any harsh contrasts.

The president doesn't live in this palace, but various official events are held here, including meetings of the Arab League, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and other similar gatherings. Architecturally, it resembles the famous masterpieces of the Great Mughals, such as the Taj Mahal. If you've been to the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, you'll notice a similar style. Personally, I found the mosque more impressive, but Qasr Al Watan is also worth a visit. It's a unique structure in its own right.

In one of the rooms, there is a massive golden egg. This art piece, called "The Power of Words," is made of gold and weighs 6 tons. It features a quote from Sheikh Zayed, written in traditional Arabic calligraphy: "The wealth of a nation is not money and oil, but its people. If wealth does not serve the people, it is useless."

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque was built to honor Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the most respected figure in the UAE. Under his leadership, the scattered Bedouin sheikhdoms transformed into one of the wealthiest countries. He initiated the construction of schools and hospitals, distributed land, and promoted religious inclusivity by building not only mosques but also temples for other faiths. He also championed women's rights to work and education. The leader had an unwavering belief in the power of possibility. He envisioned the mosque to be visible from every corner of the city. And indeed, as I stood in the heart of Abu Dhabi, a magnificent white structure gleamed before me, a testament to one man's faith in the extraordinary. Those minarets, they truly command attention like nothing else!

Architecturally, the mosque is a stunning blend of Persian, Mughal, and Moorish styles. It features 82 domes, the largest of which sits above the main prayer hall, all clad in white marble with intricate floral inlays made from semi-precious stones. Inside, you'll find the world's largest hand-knotted carpet and impressive crystal chandeliers, creating a serene and majestic atmosphere.

As a personal practice, I have developed a habit of seeking out the most aesthetically pleasing café in each city I visit during my travels. Upon finding such a venue, I proceed to order a cup of coffee and meticulously compose a list delineating my newfound aspirations and desires. It is noteworthy that I have observed a correlation between the caliber of the establishment and the magnitude of my ambitions and aspirations. Typically, such establishments demonstrate a meticulous attention to detail, encompassing elements such as decor, interior aroma, textiles, and presentation. During a recent sojourn in a particular city, I had the opportunity to indulge in coffee at the Emirate Palace, where even the coffee itself reflected the local ethos, being adorned with gold.

On an white napkin, neatly folded at the corners, shone the golden light of the word "Maktub." This word, seemingly placed there by some unseen hand, held profound significance for me. My journey began with a sense of anticipation and wonder. As I explored the bustling streets and vibrant markets of the city, I couldn't shake the feeling that every step I took was guided by some unseen force, leading me towards a greater purpose. And then, as I sat in a cozy café, surrounded by the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and the hum of conversation, my gaze fell upon the napkin before me, adorned with the word "Maktub." In that moment, I felt a sense of clarity and purpose wash over me, as if the word itself were a message from the universe, affirming that my journey was meant to be. Gathering my thoughts and reflections, I concluded my article about my time in Abu Dhabi with the words: "Maktub is more than just a word – it is a reminder that every experience, every encounter, and every moment in life is part of a larger, predetermined plan. And I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of it, to have followed the path that was meant for me."