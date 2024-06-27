Once upon a new time: The 21st century princess takes to the stage

"Once upon a time, in the magical world of Disneyland, there was a princess who set out on an journey." That's probably a good indicator of how most fairy tales begin. Recently, I attended the press presentation of Disneyland Shanghai's new summer program. Dressed for the occasion, I found myself wondering what does a modern Princess in the 21st century look like? Traditional figures such as Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty seem outdated now, replaced by new characters. It's said that the fairy tales we read in childhood shape our behavior as adults. Who was your favorite character? Mine were Mary Poppins, Matilda, Peter Pan, and Wendy. Of these, Mary Poppins has always resonated with me the most. Her ability to find wonder in the mundane profoundly influenced my outlook on life, teaching me to appreciate the extraordinary hidden in everyday experiences. Mary Poppins embodies the importance of imagination, the balance of joy and discipline in life, and the value of looking beyond appearances to foster self-discovery and personal growth.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

One way to understand ourselves better is by revisiting our favorite childhood fairy tales. Some of these tales, including those depicted in Disney cartoons, influenced us so deeply that they shaped our futures and became part of our life stories, known as scenario tales. Take Cinderella, for example. Many people connect with her journey of resilience and transformation. On the positive side, someone inspired by Cinderella might develop a mindset focused on overcoming challenges with patience, kindness, and hard work, fostering resilience and optimism. On the flip side, there's a risk of adopting a passive approach to life, waiting for someone else to rescue them instead of taking action themselves, which can lead to feelings of helplessness or dependency. The Cinderella pattern is appealing to marketers, particularly when promoting products. This narrative strategy employs a before-and-after comparison to tell a compelling story: "Before using this product, I was poor and miserable. After discovering this special tool, however, I became rich and happy. Would you like to experience a similar transformation? Follow my education, get my consultation, or buy my product." This method effectively uses the "rags-to-riches" storyline, which resonates deeply with audiences. By illustrating how a person's life can dramatically improve by using a specific product or service, marketers tap into the universal desire for betterment and success. This approach not only motivates potential customers to purchase a product but also to enroll in programs or seek consultations, promising them a transformative journey akin to Cinderella's.

Another common example is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Positively, Snow White's story emphasizes kindness and trust, encouraging the formation of strong, supportive relationships and a belief in the power of community. However, the downside could be a tendency to struggle with setting boundaries and protecting oneself from harmful influences, leading to repeated conflicts and vulnerability. By understanding these narrative patterns, we can better analyze how such stories have shaped our expectations and behaviors, and how they continue to influence us through media and marketing. I'm not a psychologist, so please take my observations as food for thought rather than absolute truth. As a journalist who observes trends, what I've noticed is that modern fairy tales have evolved. Now, spotlighted on the stage, we have the self-made lady. She exudes confidence, independence, kindness, and empowerment, pursuing her dreams with captivating energy. A modern princess doesn't need a crown or a fairy-tale dress – her real crown is made of her positive attitude, grace, wisdom, empathy. She inspires others to join her in making a difference. Being a modern princess is about forging connections – touching hearts, spreading joy, and inspiring everyone she encounters. She embraces the unknown, finds beauty in diversity, and celebrates cultures from across the globe. This authenticity is her greatest asset. In today's society, a modern princess transcends the traditional label of "princess"; she is recognized as a role model – a symbol of empowerment and aspiration.