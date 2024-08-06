Air China to resume route between Shanghai and Barcelona starting August 27

Air China has announced the resumption of its international route between Shanghai and Barcelona.

The round-trip direct flights, registered CA839/40 and operated by Airbus A350s will resume on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays every week from August 27.

Tickets for the air route are already on sale. Passengers can log in to the official website, App, or other platforms of Air China to obtain relevant information and purchase tickets. Limited exclusive ticket coupons are also offered to travelers.