Air China to resume route between Shanghai and Barcelona starting August 27
Air China has announced the resumption of its international route between Shanghai and Barcelona.
The round-trip direct flights, registered CA839/40 and operated by Airbus A350s will resume on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays every week from August 27.
Tickets for the air route are already on sale. Passengers can log in to the official website, App, or other platforms of Air China to obtain relevant information and purchase tickets. Limited exclusive ticket coupons are also offered to travelers.
The flight duration is approximately 12-13 hours.
The outbound flight from Shanghai Pudong International Airport will depart at 00:45 Beijing time and arrive at Barcelona International Airport at 8:05am local time.
The return flight will leave Barcelona at 12:40pm local time and arrive in Shanghai at 6:50am local time the next day.
As one of the most charming cities in the world, Barcelona, known as the "pearl of the Iberian Peninsula," has lots of historical sites.
The city boasts distinctive modernist architecture, sunny beaches, and historic medieval streets and alleys. From ancient Roman ruins to galleries of Picasso's works, this capital city of Catalonia, Spain, is a treasure trove of history and art.
To date, Air China flew all routes between Shanghai and Europe with Airbus 350-900 aircraft equipped with comfortable chairs, WiFi service, and extensive film and TV programs, allowing passengers to enjoy a pleasant flight.
Air China now runs 32 routes in the European region, with 53 daily flights between China and Europe. Destinations of the direct flights departing from Shanghai include Frankfurt, Munich, Milan, London and Barcelona.