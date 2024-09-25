Changshu makes for ideal autumn weekend getaway

The great outdoors beckon with a 10km hiking route, campsite and a chance to go fishing. Be sure to stuff yourself with local delicacies, including highly prized hairy crabs.

For those planning an autumn weekend escape, look no further than Changshu. Just 100 kilometers from Shanghai, the historical and cultural city under the administration of Suzhou is a great choice for a quick getaway. The "Come to Changshu" city promotional event was launched in Shanghai, showcasing the autumn beauty of Changshu on 68,000 metro screens and bus TV screens across Shanghai. A Changshu themed bazaar was on show at Shanghai International Convention Center on Monday. There's a long lineup of things to do in Changshu this fall. They include the Yushan "Eagle Line" hike, the 60th-anniversary event of the Peking Opera "Shajiabang" and Shajiabang Bangwalk. Last, but certainly not least, is the upcoming 25th Shajiabang Crab Food Culture Season and Reed Culture Week event that begins on September 27.

The ancient roads on Yushan Mountain

Yushan Mountain is home to ancient Wu Culture and is designated as a national forest park, rich in lush vegetation and profound cultural heritage. The "Eagle Line" hike allows visitors to simultaneously experience Chinese culture and appreciate natural landscapes. The 10-kilometer trail passes through tea plantations, forests, ancient roads, mountain streams, waterfalls, peaks, bamboo forests, stone carvings, and famous scenic spots like Longtan, the philosophical San Sheng Stone, and the millennia-old ancient ginkgo trees.

After the hike, don't miss out on the delicious food in Yushan. Xunyou noodle soup comes highly recommended. It's made from wild mushrooms that grow on pine trees on Yushan Mountain. After stir-frying the mushrooms in heavy oil, the fungus tastes like tender meat. It is believed that monks at Xingfu Temple first made xunyou noodle soup. The temple is along the hiking route. Yushan Renjia farmhouse is another good option for local dishes. And Yushan Campsite is also a great spot to soak in the great outdoors. In November, a 1,000-year-old ginkgo tree in Fangta Garden in Yushan turns golden yellow, a sight to behold. The tree, along with a Song Dynasty pagoda and well are collectively known as the "Three Treasures of Fangta Garden."