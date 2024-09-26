After catching some tennis, explore the best Maqiao Town has to offer

As top tennis players are gathering to chase the trophy at the upcoming Rolex Shanghai Masters, Maqiao Town, where the annual tournament is held, once again welcomes tennis fans from Shanghai and beyond to celebrate one of the city’s most anticipated sports events.

Those coming to Qizhong Tennis Center are recommended to plan on spending some additional time in Maqiao as the area was first settled thousands of years ago.

For culture lovers, the following one-day tour recommended by a popular hanfu vlogger offers a glimpse into the culture of the suburban town.

The one-day route starts at the ancient wisteria garden on Lincang Road, then covers Maqiao Culture Exhibition Hall, Hanxiang Agritainment Grange, the former site of the Jin family clan ancestral hall and Hanxiang Water Garden.

“The history and anecdotes of Maqiao are embedded into the beautiful scenery along the route, and you come to understand why the town has been promoted as the starting point from which Shanghai makes its tremendous progress,” said Xu Yue’er, a hanfu vlogger who once admired the cultural venues while wearing her sleeved-over dress, belly band and pleated skirt to match the backdrops of the venues.