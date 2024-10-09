A weekend getaway to Gouqi Island: Seafood, Serenity, and Seascapes

In this episode of "Shine Bright with Arina," we're off on a weekend getaway to Gouqi Island, just five hours from Shanghai. It's the perfect spot for a quick escape. Join Arina and her friend Alice as they explore the local beaches, savor delicious fresh seafood, and relax while taking in the breathtaking sea views. Tune in to this episode to get inspired for your next adventure!

How to get there?

Getting to Gouqi Island is straightforward: it starts with a drive from Shanghai to the Nanpu Bridge bus station, followed by a ferry ride. You'll need to book a combined ticket that includes both the bus and ferry segments. Tickets can be conveniently booked through the WeChat account of Shengsi Passenger Transport (嵊泗客运).

1. Start at the Bus Station: Your journey begins at the bus station near Nanpu Bridge in Shanghai. This bus will take you directly to the ferry terminal.

2. Ferry Ride: Once at the ferry terminal, proceed to the designated area for your ferry ride to Gouqi Island. Enjoy the scenic journey across the sea.

2. Booking Return Tickets: It is advisable to book your return tickets using the same method, especially during peak season. To ensure availability, consider booking at least two weeks in advance.

Have an insightful and inspirational journey!