A journey through cinema, history, and self-discovery in Vietnam

"Gooooooood Morning, Vietnam!" – this greeting, voiced by the late Robin Williams, was how my journey to Vietnam began. Inspired by the art of cinematography, I set out to explore three significant places tied to films: "Indochine," "The Lover," and "Good Morning, Vietnam." Vietnam is a complex country, marked by a sorrowful history that lingers in the landscape and the memories of its people. Three movies, three places, and three main insights – this is the baggage I collected on my journey. The deeper you immerse yourself in a place, the more layers of understanding you uncover about both the world and yourself. Meeting people, especially those with completely different lifestyles, can be uplifting, challenging, insightful, and sometimes even painful because it can light up your grey zone. It`s all about feeling alive.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Hanoi The first stop on my journey was Hanoi. Picture this: vibrant streets, the scent of street food wafting through the air, and the pulsating heart of Vietnam's culture at every turn. But I didn't just linger in the city. I was drawn to Halong Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site with emerald waters cradled by majestic limestone cliffs, a landscape captured in the film "Indochine" (1992). Spending a night on a cruise here is not just an option; it's an absolute must. As the sun sets and the water glimmers, you'll realize that some experiences are simply too breathtaking to miss. After the cruise, I returned to Hanoi. I arrived in the evening in the Old Quarter, the beating heart of Vietnam's capital. It's the place to stay if you want an authentic experience. Here, everything is within walking distance – Hoan Kiem Lake, the famous Train Street, the Temple of Literature, and Ba Dinh Square with its imposing Mausoleum. Arrive and just wander – get lost in the maze of narrow streets buzzing with motorbikes, and you'll find the real Hanoi. Street vendors sell banh mi, the iconic Vietnamese sandwich you have to try, alongside steaming bowls of pho.

For coffee lovers, Hanoi's coffee scene is an absolute revelation. Start with a traditional Vietnamese brew – bold, intense, and guaranteed to wake you up. Then there's the egg coffee, a rich and velvety treat that had me hooked from the first sip. Its creamy sweetness felt like a warm embrace. I discovered it in Hanoi, and now it's part of the "cultural baggage" I'm bringing back from Vietnam. Every now and then, I'll make it at home and relive a little taste of this place. As I strolled through the winding streets, I found myself wondering how much of our identity is shaped by the history that surrounds us. As part of each journey I visit the gift shop. I don't like very touristy stuff, but I appreciate some local art and craft. "Is this perfume inspired by Marguerite Duras' "The Lover"?" I asked a shopkeeper after catching a sharp, woody scent. "No," she replied, "the designer's intention was more of a 'love letter to oneself.'" "How poetic," I thought, though the fragrance wasn't really for me. Instead, I fell for a lemongrass and ginger candle, which will now take its place on my coffee table – a subtle reminder of Hanoi. In October, the city carries the scent of autumn leaves, rich coffee, and street food wafting through the air. "Be timeless, not trendy, and people will remember you," the saleswoman said with a smile, handing me a bag from Collective Memory. That's how I'll remember Hanoi: timeless.

8 Photos | View Slide Show › Hanoi street scene Arina Yakupova / SHINE

















Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Ho Chi Minh City The next stop was Ho Chi Minh City, one of the most anticipated destinations, all because of Williams the late great actor. His performance in the movie "Good Morning, Vietnam" (1987) left a lasting impression on me. I was a bit surprised – the movie was made in 1987, and nearly 50 years later, I didn't notice much difference in the city. There are new buildings, as Ho Chi Minh City is the financial center of modern Vietnam, but it still retains that vibrant atmosphere – people in traditional Vietnamese hats strolling around, and vendors selling various goods. Among the city's timeless details, you might catch sight of elderly men gathered for a game of chess under the shade of sprawling trees, or young street performers impressing tourists and locals alike.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

12 Photos | View Slide Show ›





















Vietnam people Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Mekong Delta Just a three-hour drive from Ho Chi Minh City lies the Mekong Delta. In the movie "The Lover" (1992), based on Marguerite Duras's novel, the delta isn't just a backdrop – it's a character that breathes life into the story, its muddy waters flowing alongside the unspoken tensions and desires. Visiting the delta felt like stepping right into the film, where the slow river mirrored the quiet intensity of the romance. Reflecting on my trip, I realized that this rich tapestry of life in the Mekong Delta mirrored my own journey. The people I met – vendors, fishermen, and fellow travelers – challenged me and showed me potential I didn't always see in myself. Each interaction served a purpose, acting as a mirror to my experiences, a window to new perspectives, or a door to growth. Just as the delta flows steadily onward, reminding me that I'm not alone, every connection I made along the way guided me forward in ways I hadn't expected.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Arina Yakupova / SHINE