Panyu Road a journey into city's architectural past

An appealing neighborhood hidden among thriving sycamore trees, Panyu Road in the southeast of Changning District guides even a fresh visitor to approach some essence of Shanghai: such as the architectural relics left behind by László Hudec, the modern adaptation of Columbia Country Club into a cultural and tourism site, and the cozy lane of Xing Fu Li with its wisps of aromas of coffee and bread.

The road was originally part of vast farmland before the 1920s. In 1925 the municipal council administering concessions in Shanghai built the road crossing its contracted borders and named it "Columbia Avenue" after the city in the United States.

It was renamed Panyu, after Panyu County in Guangdong Province, in October 1943, though some senior residents call it "Fanyi Road" due to phonetic influence by their dialect and the polyphonic Chinese character "fan/pan" (番).

Panyu Road is now a north-south secondary trunk road that runs past Changning and Xuhui districts. It starts from Huaihai Road W. in the south and stretches 1,240 meters to reach Yan'an Road W. in the north, with Fahuazhen and Xinhua roads cutting through it in the middle.

Lanes 55, 75 and 95 on Panyu Road and 2-18 Pingwu Road are nicknamed Foreign Lanes. They used to mainly accommodate European and American residents.

The 21 joint villas are part of the "Columbia Circle" compound designed by a group of architects lead by Hudec in then west outskirts of Shanghai in the 1930s.

In 1924 the turf battle between warlords of Jiangsu and Zhejiang for Shanghai broke out. The next year the municipal council administering concessions of Shanghai built two roads: Avenue Amherest, now Xinhua Road, and Columbia Avenue, to expand its territory.

Frank J. Raven, an American engineer, and his Asia Realty Co instantly purchased some hectares of land along the two roads. The lands were divided into more than 70 rectangular blocks commonly seen in the United States for further realty development, with each calculated between 1 to 2 mu (667-1,333 square meters).

Hugo Sandor, a Hungarian executive manager of Asia Realty Co, appointed his compatriot Hudec as chief architect for the design of garden villas in Columbia Circle.

Construction was completed between 1929 and 1932 and sales were exuberant.

A design chart for villas in Columbia Circle in 1930 shows ten different styles on offer: British, Italian, Spanish, Sacramento, Californian, Colonial, Floridian, San Diego, Hollywood and British Countryside.

The villas appealed to expats with a nostalgia for their homelands.

A branch of the Medieval Gothic style, British Countryside was revived during the Gothic Revival movement in Britain in the 1740s. The category was popular in Shanghai in the 1920s and 1930s.

Satisfying a desire for a pastoral life away from the urban bustle, British Countryside ranked top among the top choices of upper-class expats choosing to make Shanghai their home.

Walkers of Panyu Road can still glimpse of the past glamor of the garden villas, such as at 2-18 Pingwu Road. The three-storied buildings have double sloping red roofs. Their roof windows are upward shed and the wall surfaces cement-coated. Each villa's courtyard sits in the north and is fenced by a low wall.