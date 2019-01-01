Mickey and Minnie celebrate birthday in Shanghai Disney Resort

"All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them." – Walt Disney.

In the spirit of Walt Disney's timeless vision, we celebrate the birthday of two of his most iconic creations – Mickey and Minnie Mouse in Shanghai Disney Resort. These beloved characters have captured the hearts of millions around the world since their debut, becoming symbols of joy, friendship, and adventure.

Tune in to this festive episode of "Shine Bright with Arina" for magical moments at Disney: delicious treats, fun souvenirs, and of course, a spectacular fireworks show.