48 Hours in Ningbo: A Super Seafood Journey

Ningbo's proximity to Shanghai makes it great for a quick getaway, especially if you love seafood. Tuck into everything from yellow croaker and red shrimp to razor clams and squid.

If you're a seafood enthusiast looking for a quick getaway in early winter, Ningbo in neighboring Zhejiang Province is an ideal destination. Known as the "Seafood Capital," Ningbo offers new experiences every year. Follow Fiona for a weekend guide to Ningbo.

Ningbo at a glance As the third-largest container port in the world, Ningbo is not only a key outlet at the southern end of the Grand Canal, but also the eastern starting point of the Maritime Silk Road. Ningbo's Old Bund opened in 1844, making it one of the earliest foreign trade ports. For visitors, Ningbo's seafood is a must. As one of the most famous seafood harbors in the Yangtze River Delta, Ningbo is renowned for its "small seafood," including small crabs, yellow croaker, red shrimp, razor clams, and small squid. The local seafood preparation methods like marinating, cooking with pickled vegetables, or using ginger, garlic, and soy sauce highlight the fresh flavors.

6am: Experience the bustling seafood market in "China's First Fishing Village" Fishing season in Ningbo starts in late September, making early winter the best time for seafood. Boats arrive from midnight to early morning with their nets full. The large seafood markets near the docks are ideal for tasting seasonal seafood and experiencing local customs. If you're from Shanghai, it's better to pick fresh seafood here and have it delivered to Shanghai at about half the supermarket price.

Tongzhao Wharf, 60 kilometers from downtown Ningbo, is one of the nearest fishing villages. Known for its long history, Tongzhao was named "China's First Fishing Village" by the China Fisheries Association in 2010. The village's streets feature a landmark sign, a perfect photo spot. A unique sight here is the drying of fish jerky, a traditional local dish during Chinese New Year. Winter is the best time for drying fish as the fish are plump and the northwest wind is strong, enhancing the flavor and preservation. During this season, you will see fishermen making dried fish from sea pufferfish, which is gutted, flattened, and air-dried, then cooked with pork belly for a unique taste. On the tidal flats by the docks, there are white jade crabs and mudskippers. Catching small crabs is a popular local pastime, just be sure to don some rubber boots if you're going to try your luck. The white jade crabs can be marinated with rice wine and soy sauce to make "drunk crabs," a local delicacy.

Address: Tongzhao Wharf 桐照码头 Travel Tip: Take Ningbo Metro Line 3 to Fenghua Jinhai Road Station, transfer to Bus 272, and get off at Tongzhao Wharf.

10am: Enjoy a coffee at Qifeng Wharf

Ten kilometers from Tongzhao Wharf, Qifeng Wharf offers expansive tidal flat views. Across the flats, SeaHi Caffe is the best spot to enjoy the scenery. The cafe, made from two blue and white shipping containers, has a self-service shopping area open 24 hours and features an exhibition on protecting tidal flats and marine waste. You can also wash your hands here after exploring the flats. The second-floor cafe offers affordable beverages like a hawthorn-flavored Americano for just 18 yuan (US$2.5). Hours: 10am-8pm Address: Qifeng Wharf parking lot 栖凤村码头停车场

12pm: Try the popular Ningbo grilled rice cakes at Fenghua Dabing

Ningbo is famous for its rice cakes, which are prepared in various ways. A new method this year involves grilling rice cakes in an old-style oven, slicing them open, and stuffing them with pickled vegetables and pork or sausage and dried meat floss, then grilling again until fluffy. The combination of rice cake and fat flavors is perfect for winter. The shop, known for dabing (a local flat bread,) has since become a local hotspot.

Hours: 1pm-10:30pm Address: 191-7 Zhongxing Road M, Fenghua District 中兴中路191-7号

1pm: Visit newly opened Me Le Museum

Me Le Museum opened in October at the foot of Xuedou Mountain, a famous landmark in Ningbo. Designed by Pan Gongkai, the former president of the Central Academy of Fine Arts and the president of the China Academy of Art, the museum spans 37,000 square meters and resembles a flowing white Buddhist scripture in the green mountains, earning the nickname "Ningbo's Santorini." The museum houses more than 3,000 exhibits, including 73 cultural relics and 12 first-class items. The museum features 3D presentations, holographic projections, and interactive multimedia, creating a fashionable Buddhist cultural space. Don't miss the "Harmony and Joy" exhibition hall on the fourth floor, where a 550-square-meter immersive experience uses 3D technology to take visitors on a dreamlike journey through the mountains. Hours: 9am-5pm, last entry at 4pm. Closed on Mondays, except during public holidays. Address: 99 Hualin Road, Fenghua District 华林路99号

How to get there High-speed trains between Shanghai and Ningbo take about two hours, with over 40 trips daily from 6:36am to 9:01pm. Second-class tickets range from 116 to 158 yuan. Driving from Shanghai via the Hangzhou Bay Bridge takes about three hours.

Where to stay For a traditional Ningbo experience with great value, stay at the Pan Pacific Ningbo Hotel. A standard twin room is under 600 yuan. The hotel offers 415 rooms and 195 serviced apartments, with spacious desks and well-equipped bathrooms.

A highlight is the hotel's restaurant, a great place to experience creative Ningbo cuisine. Hai Tian Lou Chinese Restaurant offers a fusion of Ningbo and Cantonese dishes with a seasonal menu. Another tempting dining option is the newly opened Madr 99, named after the hotel's address at 99 Min'an Dong Road. Highly recommended is the crispy seafood balls marinated with Shaoxing wine. They're made with fresh local shrimp and abalone, enriched with bamboo shoots and flavored with rice wine and marinade, offering a unique taste.

Pan Pacific Hotel and Serviced Suites Ningbo Address: 99 Min'an Road E, Yinzhou District 民安东路99号 Room Price: About 600 yuan

Hotel Indigo Ningbo Riverside

For a modern Ningbo experience, consider the newly opened Hotel Indigo Ningbo Riverside, the first Indigo in the city. Located at Ningbo Cultural and Creative Port, the hotel offers views of the Yongjiang River and is close to the Old Bund. The design incorporates Ningbo's history, with a lobby resembling the old train station platform. The hotel has 163 uniquely styled rooms with modern amenities including a 55-inch TV and Dyson hairdryer. The hotel features a 500-square-meter meeting space, a fitness center with a gym, yoga room, pool, and a top-floor bar with stunning views. Entering the rooms feels like embarking on a unique Oriental Express journey. Sofas are inspired by vintage train seats, complete with cushions resembling Ningbo train tickets, adding a playful touch. From the bed, enjoy breathtaking views of the Yongjiang River and the Old Bund, or head to Lumire Bar on the 18th floor at night for a signature cocktail and views of the Ningbo nightscape.