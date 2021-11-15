City on fast track to efficient transportation

Shanghai has an extended network of public transportation and developed road infrastructure to enable convenient and low-carbon urban travel.

5 Photos | View Slide Show › Wuzhong Road Station on Metro Line 15. Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The Metro Line 15 trains offer wire and wireless charging of electronic devices for passengers. Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Curious passengers watch the driverless Metro Line 15 train move in the tunnel. Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The surveillance room of Hanzhong Road, where Metro Lines 1, 12 and 13 meet. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The expanded Gangcheng Road station on Metro Line 6 and 10. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

With the opening of Metro Line 14 scheduled by the end of the year, the construction of the Metro system in central districts of Shanghai will draw to a close after 31 years.

With 19 lines, 460 stations and more than 770 kilometers of rail, Shanghai has the world's largest Metro network. It transports millions of people every day.

In recent years, the Metro has become the major public transportation choice for Shanghai residents thanks to its extended network of stations and reliable service.

The Metro system is a symbol of the city's vision for infrastructure development, which puts people's needs first, adopts a strategic approach and looks to the future.

In 2024, the travel time between the city's two international airports, Hongqiao and Pudong, will be reduced to 40 minutes with the opening of the urban railway line – the airport line.

To better connect the five "new cities" in Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang, Fengxian and Nanhui to the urban part of the city and also to the rest of the Yangtze River Delta region, new Metro lines and urban railway lines are planned.

Shanghai, a city with 4.8 million registered motor vehicles, has also been proactively seeking solutions to relieve congestion in the traffic system and reduce carbon emission from the streets, primarily through new infrastructure projects.

The west part of the Beiheng Passage from Beihong Road overpass to Tianmu Road overpass was opened in June this year. The Beiheng Passage, linking Beihong Road of the Middle Ring Road in Changning District with the intersection of Zhoujiazui Road and Neijiang Road in Yangpu District, will be a fast east-west track that cuts through the central parts of the city in the north.

With the expansion of the Metro system, fewer residents in Shanghai travel by bus now, but bus operators are also modernizing and contributing to a low-carbon future. Currently, 67 percent of the 17,500 public transport buses around the city run on chargeable batteries or hydrogen fuel cells.