News / In Focus

Ink-wash illustrations are a unique lockdown diary

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  18:28 UTC+8, 2022-04-17       0
Chinese artist Wang Hui uses brushes and palettes to illustrate his love for the city and his utmost respect for those who offer a helping hand during this difficult time.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  18:28 UTC+8, 2022-04-17       0
Ink-wash illustrations are a unique lockdown diary
Ti Gong

Chinese ink-wash painter Wang Hui's "lockdown diary."

Shanghai may be under strict lockdown, but art is not.

Chinese ink-wash painter Wang Hui, in suburban Songjiang District, uses brushes and palettes to illustrate his love for the city and his utmost respect for those who offer a helping hand to the community during these difficult days.

As a volunteer daytime patrolman in the Shangshangyuan neighborhood where he lives, Wang takes his camera with him each time and captures the moments that touch him. Back home at night, the painter revives what he sees and feels with ink and pigment on paper.

Ink-wash illustrations are a unique lockdown diary
Ti Gong

The chief of security guards at Shangshangyuan neighborhood, where Wang lives, transport goods for residents.

"As an art practitioner, I have the the duty to record what's happening in the era we're in," he said. "I'm happy that I can make my contribution to my community. I hope the portraits of these volunteers I've painted can bring them some comfort, as well as show my gratitude for them."

In one picture, four dabai or "big whites" (a loving nickname for the medical workers as they're dressed in all-white hazmat suits) are making "heart" gestures in the neighborhood's central park. They are the nurses from neighboring Zhejiang Province Children's Hospital helping with PCR tests.

Ink-wash illustrations are a unique lockdown diary
Ti Gong

Four "big whites" are making "heart" gestures in the neighborhood's central park.

"They didn't know I painted them," Wang said. "I sent the painting before they left, and the nurses were so excited that they made a video to thank me. Actually they are the people who should be thanked."

Since April 1, the day when the city's west side of the Huangpu River was placed under lockdown, Wang started his "lockdown diary" by painting. So far he has filled 10 sketch books with dozens of drawings ― anything from a random doodle to a well-composed tableau.

The lines are sprawling and flowing in a free and relaxing way, tinted with simple colors and large patches of black hues. Though he doesn't stick too precisely to the details, Wang elaborates on the wrinkles on the hazmat suits, the body gestures or movements of the characters, and the expressions in the eyes when the faces are hidden behind the masks.

Ink-wash illustrations are a unique lockdown diary
Ti Gong

An exhausted worker is cared for.

In another painting, a dabai drops into a chair, exhausted with a tilted head. Her fellow colleague is fanning her face with a sheet of paper.

"That was a hot day, and the nurse might be dizzy after long hours of work wrapped in airtight protective garment," the painter recalled.

Wang donated one man-size picture that portrays a volunteer carrying five heavy bags of food supplies on his back. It's now hung on the door wall of the neighbourhood committee's office.

"It's my way to thank everyone who helps," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Songjiang
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     