First Honduran president to visit China solidifies influence in Latin America

China adds another victory in its attempts to woo Central and South American countries into its economic orbit.

Honduran President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento concluded her first visit to China on Wednesday, marking a significant step in the Central American country's shift from its former alliance with authorities in Taiwan Island.

During the visit, Castro held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss future bilateral development after diplomatic relations were established in March. She formally opened the Honduran Embassy in Beijing.

"I believe that under joint efforts from the two sides, the China-Honduras relationship will experience sound and steady development, sailing into a bright future," Xi said.

President Castro's visit solidifies China's increasing influence in Latin America, according to Guo Cunhai, director of the Argentina Research Center at the Institute of Latin American Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

In the past 15 years, all Central American countries, except Guatemala, have established relations with China.

Honduras, whose name translates as "depths" in Spanish, is hoping to form deep economic, trade and cultural ties with China.

During the six-day visit, both sides signed 19 agreements, including a memorandum of understanding on participation in China's Belt and Road Initiative.

China has signed cooperative agreements with 151 countries and 32 international organizations related to the global infrastructure development project initiated as a major foreign policy strategy by President Xi.

Media reports from Honduras said China will assist the country in a variety of infrastructure projects, including the construction of the Puerto Cortés port and the modernization of Puerto San Lorenzo port.

Eduardo Enrique Reina, foreign minister of Honduras, hailed the new diplomatic ties as the start of "a relationship that is very positive for Honduras" because of China's international importance.

Furthermore, upcoming free trade agreement negotiations between China and Honduras hold considerable importance, Guo told Shanghai Daily.

Honduras, with a population of just over 10 million, is mainly an agricultural country. Its two biggest exports are coffee and bananas.

Closer ties will benefit Honduran agriculture, fisheries and livestock industries, enhancing their global competitiveness, Guo said. In return, China's export of industrial and manufactured goods will contribute to Honduran economic development.

China has approved the registration of nine Honduran aquaculture companies, allowing them to engage in the trade of South American white shrimp to China.

Although President Castro's visit may not directly impact China-US relations, it has garnered attention from the US, where foreign policy has long considered Latin America within its "sphere of influence."

The Associated Press reported that "tensions have risen with the United States in recent months... including China's growing influence in Latin America."

The visit raises questions about the level of US support for the region's development, Guo said.

He noted that China's policy of "non-interference in the internal affairs" of other countries resonates with developing nations in Latin America. China is positioning itself as an advocate for equality and mutual respect in common development of the region.

President Castro's itinerary included a two-day stop in Shanghai, where she visited New Development Bank and visited a research center of Chinese technology giant Huawei.

Honduras has applied to join the New Development Bank, an economic assistance entity established by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, known as the BRICS.

The visit to Huawei underscores Honduran aims of strengthening its telecommunications and digital infrastructure. Huawei has become a preferred partner for many Latin American countries seeking closer cooperation with China, Guo said.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras has sent ripples across the Taiwan Strait.

The number of Latin American countries recognizing the authorities in Taiwan has steadily declined since Tsai Ing-wen took office as the island's leader.

Currently, only 13 countries worldwide maintain so-called "diplomatic relations" with the authorities in Taiwan, indicating a diminishing trend.

This development has had a positive impact on other Latin American countries, such as Paraguay and Guatemala, Guo noted.

These nations will recognize the historical significance and make prudent decisions in building ties with China, seeking to benefit from China's market and regional economic strength, he said.