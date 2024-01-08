Bridging cultures: Sino-French connections in Montargis

Wang Peiwen, 69-year-old curator of the Montargis Chinese Work-Study Movement Museum, has dedicated decades to preserving the historical legacy in this quaint French town.

In Montargis, a picturesque town near Paris, history intertwines with the life of Wang Peiwen, the 69-year-old curator of the town's Chinese Work-Study Movement Museum.

In the 1920s, Montargis became a focal point for Chinese students participating in work-study programs. Over 300 young Chinese, imbued with the ideals of saving their nation, arrived in the town.

They studied French society, learned and promoted Marxism, gradually becoming staunch Marxists and laying the groundwork for the Communist Party of China.

Figures such as Premier Zhou Enlai (1898-1976), state leader Deng Xiaoping (1904-1997), early CPC leader Cai Hesen (1895-1931) and former Mayor of Shanghai Chen Yi (1901-1972) were among the youngsters who once studied in France.

Ti Gong

Wang dedicated over two decades to studying this history and eventually to the establishment of the Montargis museum in 2016.

"A hundred years ago, these young people sought to change China and the world. Indeed, they have transformed China," Wang said. "Forgetting this history would be a great loss."

The museum has become a hub for cultural exchange. French students from local schools visit the museum to learn about the unique aspect of Sino-French history. Some of them served as volunteers and guides for French visitors.

The legacy of these Chinese students is also visibly etched across Montargis. From the bilingual signposts at the Montargis train station to the "Deng Xiaoping Square" and the "Centenary Monument," the town continues to honor its historical bond with China.

Ti Gong

Wang, who was born in Shanghai and grew up in neighboring Hangzhou, went to France in the 1980s for education. After meeting and marrying her French husband in 1993, Wang settled in Montargis and embarked on a journey that would make her an integral part of the town's living history.

When she first arrived, Wang gradually learned about its story through local people, newspapers and Chinese visitors to the town.

"I realized that figures like Deng, Zhou and Chen, who seemed distant in the annals of party history, suddenly felt closer," Wang said.

"These young students were the same age as I was when they came to France. Understanding their history creates a resonance, a connection," she said.

In 2004, under Wang's leadership, the Montargis Franco-Chinese Friendship Association organized an exhibition on the Chinese Work-Study Movement.

In 2005, Wang and her colleagues created the "Trail of Great Footsteps" for tourists to explore the paths once trodden by these students. Some historical buildings were marked with introductions in Chinese, French and English, a notable feat considering that even the Eiffel Tower lacked Chinese signage at the time.

Many visitors inquired about a place to learn the entire history, spurring Wang's idea to establish a memorial museum. It was a challenging mission initially opposed by the vice mayor of the town.

In 2012, Wang located a historical building and initially rented it for 500 euros (US$547) a month for some brief exhibitions on the history.

Ti Gong

Du Jiahao, the then governor of central China's Hunan Province, decided to purchase the house with provincial finance and turned it into the museum. In Du's words: "Montargis is the place of China's red gene in France. This place must be bought no matter what."

The over 300-year-old building at 15 Raymond Street was once a key site where Chinese students participating in the work-study program in France engaged in the study, research and promotion of Marxism.

In 1920, 16-year-old Deng arrived in France as part of this program. During his time in Montargis, he frequently interacted with other Chinese youths, gaining a deeper understanding of both global and Chinese contexts.

This experience propelled him toward exploring the future of his nation and gradually shifted his ideology from a patriotic young man to a Communist, according to Wang.

Among its most notable exhibits are the residence permit and work record card of Deng. In 1921, Deng secured his first formal job at the Schneider Steelworks, a French military factory. In 1922, he began working in a shoe-making workshop.

Wang said the majority of the museum's visitors are French, many of whom express surprise at such a significant yet previously unknown historical connection. The museum has sparked increased interest among locals in this piece of history, Wang said.

Thanks to Wang's efforts, the history curriculum of the town's middle schools now includes the Chinese Work-Study Movement.

Ti Gong

"Students and teachers from the Chinese international classes visit the museum annually, engaging in activities and assignments related to this history," Wang said.

"The museum also serves as a platform for exchange, to inherit and promote the profound marks left by these Chinese on foreign soil," Wang said. She has hosted cultural exchange programs for several consecutive years where Chinese and French students stay in each other's homes during Spring Festival.

Wang said the museum, while rooted in history, looks to the future with plans for technological advancements like robot guides and virtual reality installations to bring the stories of the 1920s Chinese students to life more vividly.

Ti Gong

Additionally, efforts are underway to construct a "China-France Friendship Bridge" in Montargis, symbolizing the enduring bond between the two cultures.

Amidst her busy schedule juggling roles at the Montargis Franco-Chinese Friendship Association and the museum, Wang remains dedicated to enriching the museum's offerings.

"We plan to add decorations to the museum's interior to enrich its appeal. This place is not just a museum; it's a bridge between cultures, a testament to history, and a beacon for future generations," Wang said.