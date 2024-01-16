Feature / Entertainment

IMAX original short documentary 'Asteroid Hunters' screens in Shanghai

The film was the first IMAX original film to be released in commercial theaters in China, with more originals in a range of subjects and content expected to be produced by IMAX.
The film's special screening at MOViE MOViE of Taikoo Li Qiantan is welcomed by local movie buffs.

"Asteroid Hunters," an IMAX documentary short film by W.D. Hogan, has recently been released at China's IMAX theaters and art cinema chains.

On January 15, the film's special screening at MOViE MOViE at Taikoo Li Qiantan amazed local movie buffs. It was also part of the MMMonday art film program which gathers movie fans to share their views.

The new IMAX film, at about 40-minutes-long, records how scientists and engineers work together to protect Earth from asteroid strikes.

The film's impelling audio-visual effects and scientific value were highly praised by the audience. Some viewers commented that the film, an integration of entertainment and knowledge, was stunning and immersive.

It was also the first IMAX original film to be released in commercial theaters in China. More original movies of a range of subjects and content are expected to be produced and presented by IMAX.

The film's narrator is actress Daisy Ridley, known for her role in "Star Wars." Chinese director and actor Da Peng is narrator for the film's Chinese version.

