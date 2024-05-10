The power of art to celebrate 'life as diverse as the flavors of steamed buns'

Shanghai community projects tap global and local talent to create art that fosters community spirit and glorifies the beauty of everyday life.

Ti Gong

Shanghai is witnessing an artistic transformation that is turning urban spaces into canvases for community creativity.

This creativity embellishes public areas like wet markets, old carports, apartment elevators and local lanes, allowing residents to enjoy artwork without traveling to museums or galleries.

Leading the way is the Dongming Art project in the Pudong New Area, which is over 10 kilometers from mainstream art venues like the West Bund Art Museum, Long Museum and Expo Cultural Park.

The Dongming Subdistrict joined hands with the Shanghai Public Art Collaborative Innovation Center to initiate a project that encourages local residents and global artists to collaborate on art that blends in with the community.

The resulting art installations include seven intricate lanterns, designed by local children, dotting the neighborhood, a "market gallery" hidden inside the Lingzhao Wet Market, and several other art pieces yet to be unveiled.

Community art has gained in popularity in recent years across China. Yet, many projects come across as one-sided, with artists aiming to "educate" residents rather than engaging with them, said Jin Jiangbo, the executive dean of Shanghai University's Academy of Fine Arts, who led the Dongming art project.

The Dongming project takes a different path, emphasizing collaboration between artists and residents. The first co-creation event had artists Zhang Yiran and He Yize guiding children in envisioning "urban renewal" and "community transformation." Their artwork was then displayed in Dongming Park.

Ti Gong

The "Thousand Lanterns" project invites artists and residents to create illuminated art pieces. The "Grass and Wood Traces" art installation uses traditional dyeing techniques to merge artistic creations with local community stories. Artists also involve the daily life of the community in traditional Shanghai paper-cut art.

Similarly, the "Lingzhao Market Art Gallery Plan" transforms a traditional wet market into an exhibition space, allowing residents to enjoy art during daily grocery shopping.

To enhance the global perspective of the residents, young artists from the Netherlands, Ireland, Argentina, Senegal, Nigeria and Malaysia visited the community last November to participate in creating neighborhood artwork.

Dutch artist Willem de Haan created a "Tour Map of Dongming" art installation.

"These common scenes are life itself, often overlooked," he said. "The high-rises, like steaming baskets of xiaolongbao (small steamed buns), make everyday life as diverse as the flavors of steamed buns."

Irish artist Lara Gallagher noted the contrast between art scenes in Shanghai and Dublin. She has collected sounds from the community for her future art creation.

Public art enhances the aesthetic appeal of urban spaces and contributes to city culture and global exchanges, said Jin.

"It fosters a sense of ownership and belonging among citizens, promoting social harmony and well-being," Jin said.

He said public art plays a key role in tapping local talent and positions Shanghai as a global city that values beauty as a driving force for urban development and innovation.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's biennial Urban Space Art Season is a major initiative that invites global artists to integrate art into local communities and help transform community facilities.

Similar community art initiatives can be seen worldwide, such as New York's "Open House New York," which invites residents to explore local art through studio tours, making art accessible and engaging.

London's "The Line" art walk introduces public sculptures and installations along an urban trail.

Berlin's "Urban Nation Museum for Urban Contemporary Art" transforms cityscapes with street art and murals, actively involving local artists and residents in neighborhood beautification.

In Hongkou District's Fudan community, a former guardhouse has been converted into the Gatehouse Gallery, showcasing contemporary art in the small room at the entrance.

The artwork "In the Clouds, a Dialogue Across Time and Space," by the young artist Liu Yue, blends elements of the ancient Sanxingdui civilization with modern materials such as neon and stainless steel.

The gallery serves as a distinctive place where the past meets the present, Liu said.

Imaginechina

The Gatehouse Gallery encountered some confusion among residents during its setup.

Passersby often wondered about its purpose, questioning why the space was devoted to art rather than, say, a small shop.

However, as the exhibit took shape, local appreciation grew. The neon lights attracted more residents and particularly delighted children.

Another notable project is the "Stardream Carport" at Dongchang Community in Pudong, where an old carport has been repurposed into an art exhibition space.

It features exhibitions on the Sanxingdui civilization, the Longmen Grottoes, and even traditional rock painting.

Meanwhile, the "Corridor Gallery" in Dongchang Mansion has brought art to residents by showcasing exhibitions in the building's hallways. This unique initiative saw residents assist as curators and guides.

Imaginechina

Ye Zhiying, a resident actively involved in the setup of the "Corridor Gallery," volunteered to manage two video installations and maintain the exhibited artworks.

"It's a joyful experience to share and converse with neighbors, many of whom I barely knew before, but who have now become good friends," she said. "That's the power of art."

The nearby "Elevator Gallery" in the Shixin Community follows a similar approach, showcasing replicas of famous Chinese paintings in the community's eight newly installed elevators for old residential houses.

Community art in Shanghai is not just about beautifying spaces but also about creating lasting connections, said Wang Nanming, the curator of the guardroom gallery.

These projects transform public spaces into platforms for social engagement and artistic expression. By inviting the community to participate, art becomes a shared endeavor, Wang said.

Guo Yihua, deputy director of the research department at the Shanghai Art Research Center, guided the "Stardream Carport" project in the Dongchang Community.

She noted that traditional community art projects often place art in public spaces with little regard for the special interests of local residents. When projects lack follow-up, they become unsustainable.

"Successful community revitalization relies on public participation to ensure residents feel fulfilled and engaged in how their communities are managed," said Guo.