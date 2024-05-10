﻿
Biz / Company

Japan's scandal-hit Kobayashi Pharma withdraws 2024 earnings forecasts

Xinhua
  22:26 UTC+8, 2024-05-10       0
Japanese drugmaker Kobayashi Pharmaceutical on Friday withdrew its consolidated earnings forecasts for the business year to December 2024, Jiji Press reported.
Xinhua
  22:26 UTC+8, 2024-05-10       0

Japanese drugmaker Kobayashi Pharmaceutical on Friday withdrew its consolidated earnings forecasts for the business year to December 2024, Jiji Press reported.

The drugmaker cited difficulties in assessing the impact of a scandal following reports of deaths and hospitalizations possibly linked to its dietary supplements containing red yeast rice, or beni-koji, the report said.

For the January-March quarter, the Osaka-based company booked an extraordinary loss of about 3.86 billion yen related to the beni-koji scandal, including costs for the recall of the affected products and for the impairment of manufacturing equipment, it added.

On April 25, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical pledged to cover medical expenses and transportation costs of those who purchased and consumed its dietary supplements made with beni-koji red yeast from July 2023 onward and have been diagnosed with kidney-related diseases or other symptoms.

As of April 24, the dietary supplements have been linked to at least five deaths, while 257 hospitalizations have been reported, local media said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     