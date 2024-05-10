4 dead, 6 injured after bus falls into river in Russia's St. Petersburg
22:14 UTC+8, 2024-05-10 0
Four people died and at least six others were injured when a bus carrying around 20 people fell off a bridge into a river in St. Petersburg, local authorities said Friday.
Preliminary investigation showed the bus lost control at a turn and crashed into the river.
The wounded have been hospitalized, and the bus driver has been detained for a criminal probe.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
