4 dead, 6 injured after bus falls into river in Russia's St. Petersburg

Four people died and at least six others were injured when a bus carrying around 20 people fell off a bridge into a river in St. Petersburg, local authorities said Friday.

Preliminary investigation showed the bus lost control at a turn and crashed into the river.

The wounded have been hospitalized, and the bus driver has been detained for a criminal probe.