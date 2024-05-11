﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Shanghai preview for Christie's Hong Kong spring auction

Items that will go under the hammer later this month include Chen Yifei's "Lingering melodies from the Xunyang River," which fetched a record HK$1.37 million in auction in 1991.
"Lingering melodies from the Xunyang River" by Chen Yifei

"Shangri-la" by Wang Junjie

Works of art that will go under hammer at the 2024 Christie's Hong Kong Spring Auction will be previewed at the company's Shanghai sale room and office from May 11 to 12. From the 20th and 21st centuries, they include Chinese porcelain, handicrafts, jewelry and watches.

The highlight of the modern and contemporary art section is "Lingering melodies from the Xunyang River" by Chen Yifei (1946-2005).

Chen, a legendary name in Chinese contemporary art, endeavored to establish a "visual empire" in art, design, furnishing and costume.

"Lingering melodies from the Xunyang River," created in 1991, set the highest auction price for an oil painting in China at HK$1.37 million at Christie's autumn auction the same year. This painting not only represents the pinnacle of Chen's art in terms of artistic expression and technical achievement, but has also gained international acclaim.

Also at the Shanghai preview is a rare large-scale oil painting by Wang Junjie. "Shangri-la" is one of the few large-scale works created by the artist after he resettled in Edmonton, Canada in 2017.

The painting is widely recognized as both historically significant and experimental avant-garde.



Plum Vase (1722-1735) from the collection of Wang Xing Lou

Masterpieces by Shen Zhou (1427-1509), Wen Zhengming (1470-1559), Zhang Daqian (1899-1983), Qi Baishi (1864-1957), and Lin Fengmian (1900-1991) will also feature at the spring auction.

A highlight of the Chinese porcelain section is "The Rare Collection of Wang Xing Lou," porcelain from Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) kilns collected since the 1980s.

If you go:

Date: 10am–6pm, May 11, 12

Address: 4F, 1 Zhongshan Rd E1

中山东一路1号4层

