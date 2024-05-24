Reviving the liberation: A journey through Shanghai in 1949

Shanghai Archives launch an exhibition and a city walk route to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Shanghai and tell the story of such an significant battle.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Zhang Yaojun, a senior researcher at Shanghai Archives, pointed to a bullet hole on a window at the Shanghai Postal Museum that, overlooks Suzhou Creek. It was a key site where the People's Liberation Army attacked Kuomintang forces to liberate the city 75 years ago.

Pointing to this scar from the past, Zhang recounted the story of Shanghai's liberation in 1949.

"No heavy weapons were allowed to protect the city's heritage buildings, making the battle intense. Many soldiers died just before Shanghai's liberation," Zhang said.

The archives launched an exhibition on Friday and unveiled a city walk route near the Bund to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the liberation of Shanghai.

The "Glorious City, People's City" exhibition brings together archival documents, photographs, artifacts and film footage to weave a rich tapestry of the city's liberation story and subsequent evolution.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Battle of Shanghai began in early May and concluded on May 27, 1949. Under General Chen Yi's command, the PLA engaged remaining Kuomintang forces who occupied key downtown buildings as final strongholds. After intense urban warfare, the PLA took control of the city, crucially contributing to the establishment of the People's Republic of China later that year.

PLA commanders avoided using artillery to minimize damage to historical buildings, such as the postal building. PLA soldiers often slept on the streets rather than requisitioning homes, ensuring minimal disruption to the daily lives of Shanghai's citizens.

The tour route along Suzhou Creek and Huangpu River invites the public to trace the path of Shanghai's liberation, exploring historic landmarks and engaging with the archival narratives they hold.

The tour begins at the southern end of the Sichuan Road Bridge, following the northern bank of the Suzhou Creek, where the PLA encountered fierce final resistance from Kuomintang forces.

Participants are suggested to make their way past the Shanghai Postal Museum, the Broadway Mansion and the Waibaidu Bridge, reaching the Bund.

They then pass by the Bank of China building and Shanghai Customs House, finally arriving at the People's Heroes Memorial Tower.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The route along the riverbanks and through the city streets allows participants to feel the historical pulse of Shanghai and evoke memories of the city's tumultuous past, said Zhang.

Each location tells a story, brought to life by historical photos and documents carefully preserved in the archives, he added.

Zhang displayed an old photograph showing the bullet-ridden postal building shortly after the liberation, juxtaposed with an image of the museum today.

On Sichuan Road Bridge, archivists showcased an old photograph of PLA soldiers preparing to attack the postal building. Visitors can look up at the well-preserved building from the same point, appreciating the difficulty of the uphill battle faced by the liberating forces.

At Broadway Mansion, archivists presented a photograph of a Kuomintang soldier standing on top of the building, rifle in hand, during the final days of the conflict.

The Shanghai Customs House became a key position for the PLA during the liberation of Shanghai. The headquarters of the "Shanghai People's Security Corps," an armed self-defense group primarily composed of workers, was also established in there.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A red flag was raised on the clock tower on May 25, marking the first victory flag on the banks of the Huangpu River.

During the tour, staff at the archives displayed the emblem of the Shanghai People's Security Corps inside Customs House. The group played a crucial role in supporting the PLA by eliminating enemies and protecting the city during its liberation.

The tour concludes at the People's Heroes Memorial Tower, a towering structure dedicated to those who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Shanghai.

An exhibition features replicas of key documents and photographs, enabling visitors to delve deeper into the historical context.

They included battle maps, personal accounts of soldiers and civilians, and images of the city in the immediate aftermath of the liberation. Over 30 exhibits are on display for the first time.

By experiencing the physical locations where these historic events unfolded, participants could gain a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices made and the significance of Shanghai's liberation, said Zhang.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE