News / Metro

Scientific management center to store data

Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:06 UTC+8, 2020-10-31       0
A three-year-plan to promote scientific data management has been released by the Shanghai Science and Technology Innovation Resources Center at the Pujiang Innovation Forum.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:06 UTC+8, 2020-10-31       0
Scientific management center to store data
Li Qian / SHINE

The Shanghai Science and Technology Innovation Resources Center releases a  three-year-plan to promote scientific data management.

A three-year-plan to promote scientific data management has been released by the Shanghai Science and Technology Innovation Resources Center at the Pujiang Innovation Forum.

Scientific research has entered the fourth paradigm, which is a new method of scientific research driven by data, the forum heard. However, China still has some problems in scientific data management, said Zhu Yue, chief executive officer of the center, in the Emerging Technology Forum — The Fourth Paradigm: Scientific Data on Cloud.

Due to increasing investment in scientific research,  data keeps emerging but the utilization rate is very low. Also, much domestically-generated data is directly handed over to international data bases, Zhu said.

“Many domestic research institutions lack the ability to keep data for a long time and we rely too much on international data bases," he said.

Statistics show that the US has the most scientific data bases, while China is not among the top ten. If international data bases close access to data, it will severely disturb Chinese research work.

A survey of more than 400 researchers in Shanghai last year showed that 86.5 percent of them want access to data, and 70 percent want data sharing and exchange. More than three fourths say they lose data just because of poor hardware storage capacity, Zhu said.

So, the center has initiated a three-year plan to solve scientists’ concerns.

Under the plan, the center will build a comprehensive technology center including computer facilities and controlling system which can store and process massive data. It is expected to be able to store and calculate 50PB data by 2023.

The center plans to expand the service to the Yangtze River Delta region  to promote integrated regional development.

Fu Guoqing, vice director of Shanghai Science and Technology Commission, said the center had collected a great deal of important information over the past year, including over 100 million academic articles from different sources, 130 million patents, and records of 12 million companies based in the Yangtze River Delta doing business in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     