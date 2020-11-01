News / Metro

CIIE preparations gear up with stringent epidemic control

Xinhua
  10:12 UTC+8, 2020-11-01       0
All preparatory work for the upcoming third CIIE has entered the homestretch, with Shanghai gearing up to receive some 400,000 professional visitors, authorities said.
Xinhua
  10:12 UTC+8, 2020-11-01       0

All preparatory work for the upcoming third China International Import Expo (CIIE) has entered the homestretch, with Shanghai gearing up to receive some 400,000 professional visitors, authorities said.

Though affected by COVID-19, this year's CIIE is attracting global exhibitors in droves. With an expanded total exhibition area, nearly 50 Fortune 500 and industry-leading companies are participating for the first time, as well as international debuts of hundreds of new products, technologies and services, according to Sun Chenghai, vice director of the CIIE Bureau.

Shang Yuying, deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai municipal government, said stringent COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control measures will be observed during the event.

Shanghai has appointed 33 designated hospitals for the expo. Five medical stations will be set up at the exhibition site, together with 12 ambulances, 25 temporary observation and treatment sites, as well as nearly 400 medical workers, Shang said.

The third CIIE will be held from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     