Shanghai police announce anti-fraud call number change

  21:25 UTC+8, 2020-11-01       0
From November 1, the number for anti-fraud alert calls from Shanghai police has been changed from 962110 to 96110, aligned with the national anti-fraud center.

The previous number 962110 will still be in use, but its function is restricted to sending SMS messages to remind people who could be talking to fraudsters over the phone.

Shanghai police were the first in China to introduce the anti-fraud call number in May 2018 to stop people from falling victim to telecom scams.

Police said they’re able to detect suspicious calls from fraudsters made to  residents and remind the potential victims via calls or SMS messages.

So far Shanghai police have made about 7.3 million calls and sent over 370 million SMS messages to potential victims preventing the loss of some 13 billion yuan (US$2 billion).

Police remind residents to pick up calls from 96110 because receiving calls from this number means that you were probably just talking to a fraudster over the phone.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
