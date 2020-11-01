News / Metro

Workers' Communities in Zhenru to get thorough makeover

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:46 UTC+8, 2020-11-01       0
Major renovation work has been launched on two residential buildings which are home to Shanghai's earliest workers' communities.  
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:46 UTC+8, 2020-11-01       0
Workers Communities in Zhenru to get thorough makeover
Ti Gong

Officials and residents jointly launch the renovation of the No. 8 Caoyang Community in Zhenru Town, Putuo District, on Sunday.

Major renovation work has been launched on two residential buildings which are home to Shanghai’s earliest workers’ communities.  

On Sunday, residents began moving out of the No. 148 and 149 buildings at the No. 8 Caoyang Community in the Zhenru Town, Putuo District, which were established in 1951 as homes for model workers.

They will move back when renovation work is completed, featuring larger rooms, an elevator and mostly importantly private toilets and kitchens.

The apartments were built as the first of 18 “workers’ communities” in the 1950s to accommodate Shanghai’s rapidly expanding workforce during the industrial development.

Featuring 30-square-meter apartments, with communal kitchens and bathrooms, the homes were much sought-after and offered only to the very best workers.

However, the more than 60-year-old homes have become derelict with narrow and dark stairways, moldy walls, cobwebbed wires and bad smells. 

Due to decades of ground subsidence, the ground level is five centimeters lower than outside the building, causing flooding during the typhoon season.

“I’ve been looking forward for decades to having the house renovated,” said Zhou Huangqiu, 84, who has been living in a crammed ground-floor apartment for 60 years. Her husband, once a model worker at a local mechanical factory, died several years ago, leaving Zhou in the room alone.

“I prefer the renovation scheme comparing with relocation, because I'm accustomed to living in the community,” Zhou said.

In most other old residential buildings, local governments normally compensate residents and relocate them. The old buildings are replaced with new urban development projects. Many residents have to move to the city's outskirts due to  soaring housing prices.

Workers Communities in Zhenru to get thorough makeover
Yang Jian / SHINE

A resident shakes hands with his neighbors before moving out temporarily for the renovation.

Workers Communities in Zhenru to get thorough makeover
Yang Jian / SHINE

Workers load a cupboard.

In the case of the No. 8 Caoyang Community, the government will pay for the renovation.

Jiang Fei, Zhou’s neighbor, a 30-year-old salesman, said the renovation will give him better privacy. He lives alone in a 20-square-meter apartment, and built a shower in the corner.

All eight buildings in the communities will undergo thorough renovations. A total of 656 households are in the neighborhood.

“The biggest concerns of the residents are housing issues,” said Zhang Shaochun, Party secretary of the Zhenru Town Subdistrict.

Community staff have been working till late night every day to coordinate the renovation plans and persuade residents to sign agreements.

Through most put their names on the dotted lines right after hearing the renovation plan, some refused to take the offer due to various concerns or family disputes.

A 91-year-old senior surnamed Chen, who also lived alone in the community, refused to move to her son or daughter’s home to avoid disturbing their life. The neighborhood committee found a nearby apartment and invited Chen to live there temporarily. She signed the agreement immediately.

In another case, four brothers could not reach an agreement on the division of property left by their parents. The committee officials invited a lawyer to coordinate and get them to agree to the renovation plan.

The subdistrict plans to renovate or repair a total of 1.49 million square meters of old residential houses in 24 neighborhoods this year. Among them, a dozen buildings will have a complete overhaul with the inner structures  rebuilt, according to the subdistrict.

Workers Communities in Zhenru to get thorough makeover
Yang Jian / SHINE

Residents celebrate the renovation with a traditional  performance.

Workers Communities in Zhenru to get thorough makeover
Yang Jian / SHINE

Jiang Fei, a 30-year-old salesman,  in his single-room apartment with a shower  in the corner.

Workers Communities in Zhenru to get thorough makeover
Yang Jian / SHINE

Residents walk by an old residential building in the neighborhood.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     