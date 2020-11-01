5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported five new imported coronavirus cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The first patient is a Belgian living in Belgium who departed from the country on October 18 and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 19 via Britain.

The second patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Argentina who departed from the country on October 25 and arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 27 via the Netherlands.

The third patient is a Chinese stranded in Spain due to the pandemic when travelling in the country. The fourth patient is a Israelite living in Israel. They arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 29 on the same flight.

The fifth patient is a Chinese living in the United Arab Emirates who departed from the country on October 29 and arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 30 via South Korea.

All the new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 147 close contacts with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile seven patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery. So far, of all the 839 imported cases, 739 have been discharged upon recovery and 100 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 342 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.