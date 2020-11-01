News / Metro

5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Han Jing
Han Jing
  09:05 UTC+8, 2020-11-01       0
The city reported five new imported coronavirus cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.
Han Jing
Han Jing
  09:05 UTC+8, 2020-11-01       0

The city reported five new imported coronavirus cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The first patient is a Belgian living in Belgium who departed from the country on October 18 and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 19 via Britain.

The second patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Argentina who departed from the country on October 25 and arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 27 via the Netherlands.

The third patient is a Chinese stranded in Spain due to the pandemic when travelling in the country. The fourth patient is a Israelite living in Israel. They arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 29 on the same flight.

The fifth patient is a Chinese living in the United Arab Emirates who departed from the country on October 29 and arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 30 via South Korea.

All the new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 147 close contacts with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile seven patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery. So far, of all the 839 imported cases, 739 have been discharged upon recovery and 100 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 342 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     