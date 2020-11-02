6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Eleven patients have been discharged from hospital upon recovery, and one imported suspected case is undergoing test.

The city reported six new imported coronavirus cases on Sunday, while 11 patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Pakistan who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 30.

The second and third patients are Yemenis who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 31.

The fourth patient is a Jamaican who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 31.

The fifth patient is a Chinese living in Jamaica who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 31.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 31.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 179 close contacts on the same planes with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 845 imported cases, 750 have been discharged upon recovery and 95 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 342 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.