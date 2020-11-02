News / Metro

6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  09:11 UTC+8, 2020-11-02       0
Eleven patients have been discharged from hospital upon recovery, and one imported suspected case is undergoing test.
Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  09:11 UTC+8, 2020-11-02       0

The city reported six new imported coronavirus cases on Sunday, while 11 patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Pakistan who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 30.

The second and third patients are Yemenis who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 31.

The fourth patient is a Jamaican who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 31.

The fifth patient is a Chinese living in Jamaica who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 31.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 31.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 179 close contacts on the same planes with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 845 imported cases, 750 have been discharged upon recovery and 95 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 342 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     