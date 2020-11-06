News / Metro

Doctors urge increased awareness of gout

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:05 UTC+8, 2020-11-06
Local medical experts say that early detection and treatment are the key to prevent and control the form of arthritis that can cause severe pain in the joints.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:05 UTC+8, 2020-11-06       0

Local medical experts are raising awareness of gout after seeing patients with serious symptoms.

Gout is a form of arthritis which usually starts in leg joints and can affect other joints in the body, causing severe pain.

“Early detection and early treatment are key for gout prevention and control,” said Dr Dai Shengming, director of rheumatology and immunology at Shanghai Sixth People’s Hospital. “It is important to be aware of the early stage of the disease to prevent its deterioration.”

The hospital saw two patients recently, both with serious conditions.

A patient surnamed Tan had suffered from gout for over 20 years and both hands had become deformed due to the disease, needing long-term medication.

“Gout can be under control in the first three to five years. Small doses of medicines and a healthy lifestyle can control the disease. It is important to visit doctors if suffering sudden and serious pain,” Dai said. “Proper prevention and control should be conducted if the pain vanishes to prevent its deterioration.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
