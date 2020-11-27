German praise for China's transformation

German consul general tells forum of business executives and students that the rapid changes caused by digitalization can be seen very clearly in China.

More than 160 business executives and students took part in a forum in Shanghai to share views on digital transformation in China with a focus on the automotive industry.

The “German Business Leaders in China: Collaboration in Times of Transformation” event was organized by the Tongji University School of Economics and Management.

Christine Althauser, German consul general in Shanghai, said digital transformation was frequently quoted, yet few people fully understood its impact on humanity.

“In China, we can observe the rapid and overturning changes caused by digitalization in our everyday life very clearly,” she said. “The digital revolution also profoundly impacts how companies and institutions are organized.”

She said Germany and China had a long history of cooperation and exchanges in the fields of corporate organization and change management. Tongji University, founded by German doctor Erich Paulun in 1907, is one of the most prominent examples.

Shi Qian, senior deputy dean of the school, looked forward to strengthening exchanges and cooperation with Germany and German enterprises in China.

David Powels, first vice president of SAIC-Volkswagen, said China is at the forefront of digital transformation. He said the automotive industry had undergone unprecedented changes over the past 130 years and is now undergoing digital transformation in production and sales.

To actively participate in digital transformation, he suggested, a company should have a vision or mission that can inspire digital talent.

“The mentality and commitment of senior executives is more important than the organizational model followed,” he said.

Omar Garcia, operations director of automotive supplier Alfmeier, said: “I felt warmly welcomed and want to say that the keynote from David Powels was well presented and resonated immediately with me. We are currently undergoing the same process; being adaptive and agile.”

William Ye, senior vice president of global transport and logistics company Kuehne+Nagel, said: “I truly agree that ‘digitalization is not in the domain of IT only.’ I also think it’s not a thing, but a way of doing things.”