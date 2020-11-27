News / Metro

German praise for China's transformation

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  19:35 UTC+8, 2020-11-27       0
German consul general tells forum of business executives and students that the rapid changes caused by digitalization can be seen very clearly in China.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  19:35 UTC+8, 2020-11-27       0

More than 160 business executives and students took part in a forum in Shanghai to share views on digital transformation in China with a focus on the automotive industry.

The “German Business Leaders in China: Collaboration in Times of Transformation” event was organized by the Tongji University School of Economics and Management.

Christine Althauser, German consul general in Shanghai, said digital transformation was frequently quoted, yet few people fully understood its impact on humanity.

“In China, we can observe the rapid and overturning changes caused by digitalization in our everyday life very clearly,” she said. “The digital revolution also profoundly impacts how companies and institutions are organized.”

She said Germany and China had a long history of cooperation and exchanges in the fields of corporate organization and change management. Tongji University, founded by German doctor Erich Paulun in 1907, is one of the most prominent examples.

Shi Qian, senior deputy dean of the school, looked forward to strengthening exchanges and cooperation with Germany and German enterprises in China.

David Powels, first vice president of SAIC-Volkswagen, said China is at the forefront of digital transformation. He said the automotive industry had undergone unprecedented changes over the past 130 years and is now undergoing digital transformation in production and sales.

To actively participate in digital transformation, he suggested, a company should have a vision or mission that can inspire digital talent.

“The mentality and commitment of senior executives is more important than the organizational model followed,” he said. 

Omar Garcia, operations director of automotive supplier Alfmeier, said: “I felt warmly welcomed and want to say that the keynote from David Powels was well presented and resonated immediately with me. We are currently undergoing the same process; being adaptive and agile.”

William Ye, senior vice president of global transport and logistics company Kuehne+Nagel, said: “I truly agree that ‘digitalization is not in the domain of IT only.’ I also think it’s not a thing, but a way of doing things.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Volkswagen
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     