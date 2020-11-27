Taizhou deepens ties with Shanghai agreements

City in neighboring Zhejiang Province signs a number of deals with Shanghai with the aim of improving its competitiveness in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Taizhou in Zhejiang Province has signed a number of agreements with Shanghai authorities, companies, hospitals and universities aimed at deepening ties with the city and improving its competitiveness in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The Taizhou government has formed strategic partnerships with the Shanghai Sports Bureau, Shanghai Culture and Tourism Bureau and Shanghai Lingang Group over regional cooperation in sports, culture, tourism and manufacturing.

Wenling, a county-level city under Taizhou’s administration, has signed an agreement with the Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital of Fudan University to invite Xu Congjian, its president, to open an expert work station in Wenling to promote women’s reproductive health.

Wenling Economic Development Zone is to cooperate with Shanghai Yoi Technology Co to build a high-end instruments production base.

Taizhou’s Huangyan District has signed an agreement with Shanghai Century Cloud Culture Development Co to introduce the Duoyun Bookstore to Huangyan.

It also signed an agreement with Shanghai Tianhenian Pharmaceutical Co to build a cardiovascular and cerebrovascular drugs R&D and production center, and one with Shanghai Xinhong Auto Parts Co to build a smart vehicle electronics manufacturing base.

Other agreements include Luqiao District and East China University of Science and Technology building a new materials R&D center and Sanmen County Shanghai Yunda Express Co building a logistics park.

Other anticipated projects include the Yangtze River Delta (Taizhou) High-quality Economic Development Equity Investment Fund set up by Taizhou State-owned Capital Operation Group and Shanghai Guosheng Capital Management Co.

Shanghai Pharma Group, Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical and Taizhou’s Jiaojiang District have also agreed on a project related to high-end preparation.

One of the 27 central cities in the Yangtze River Delta region, Taizhou is on its way to becoming a global manufacturing hub.

At present, it has 68,000 manufacturing companies, 68 state-level manufacturing bases and 21 industry clusters on a scale reaching tens of billions of yuan. Major industries include automobiles, medicine and aerospace.