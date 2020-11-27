News / Metro

Nanjing Road W. all lit up for the holiday

Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:52 UTC+8, 2020-11-27       0
Bustling thoroughfare pouts its seasonal spirit on display as lights and installations create a joyful atmosphere for shoppers ahead of the annual festivities.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:52 UTC+8, 2020-11-27       0
Nanjing Road W. all lit up for the holiday
Ti Gong

Light installations, seasonal decorations and a merry-go-round create a romantic and joyful holiday vibe on Nanjing Road W. 


A 300-meter-long section on the east side of bustling Nanjing Road W. has been lit up ahead of the holiday season.

A huge joker’s hat and a 30-meter-tall tree welcome people near the intersection of Wujiang Road and Shimen No. 1 Road.

Light installations, seasonal decorations and a merry-go-round create a romantic and joyful holiday vibe. The many child-size Sonny Angel statues, popular toys from Japan, outside the HKRI Taikoo Hui shopping mall create opportunities for taking photographs.

The shopping mall recently joined with the Shanghai United Foundation to raise money for two kindergartens in the poverty-stricken Tongxin County in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     