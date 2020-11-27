Nanjing Road W. all lit up for the holiday

Bustling thoroughfare pouts its seasonal spirit on display as lights and installations create a joyful atmosphere for shoppers ahead of the annual festivities.

Ti Gong

A 300-meter-long section on the east side of bustling Nanjing Road W. has been lit up ahead of the holiday season.

A huge joker’s hat and a 30-meter-tall tree welcome people near the intersection of Wujiang Road and Shimen No. 1 Road.

Light installations, seasonal decorations and a merry-go-round create a romantic and joyful holiday vibe. The many child-size Sonny Angel statues, popular toys from Japan, outside the HKRI Taikoo Hui shopping mall create opportunities for taking photographs.

The shopping mall recently joined with the Shanghai United Foundation to raise money for two kindergartens in the poverty-stricken Tongxin County in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.