Sunlight powers new experience of reading and tourism

Tong Wangyue
  14:32 UTC+8, 2020-11-30       0
Solar-powered bookshelves have been set up in Jiading with readers able to borrow books by scanning a QR code.

The first batch of Jiayou Bookshelf devices provide books related to Jiading culture and historical tourism attractions.

The bookshelves are set up at tourist attractions in Xiyunlou, Xuhang Town, Waigang Guerrilla Forces Memorial Hall and Maoqiao Village in Huating Town.

Next, the bookshelves will appear in Nanxiang, Anting, Juyuan New Area and scenic areas in the district.

“We hope to place the machine on the lawns, rest areas and other places in the scenic areas and add more children’s picture books, so that children can learn about the place with fun,” said Huang Ying, curator of Jiading Library.

Residents can enjoy an online cultural exhibition organized by libraries in Jiading through “Jiayou Bookshelf” official WeChat account.

The exhibition selects the characteristic literature works of 12 towns as guide books to showcase local folk customs and culture.

The library is aiming to add a poetic flavor to the district’s tourism by integrating reading elements into the urban environment.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
