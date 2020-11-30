News / Metro

Twenty-five stations get smart to get you healthier

Tong Wangyue
  15:44 UTC+8, 2020-11-30
Jiading has added smart health stations in many towns and communities.
Jiading has added smart health stations in Waigang Town, Juyuan New Area, Jiangqiao Town, North Hongqiao Area, Zhenxin Community and Jiading New City.

There are 25 smart health stations in the district, 10 of which meet city-level requirements. So far, they have served more than 10,000 residents.

The North Hongqiao station on Haibo Road in Jiangqiao Town covers an area of 50 square meters. At the station, residents can measure their blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen saturation, blood glucose and other health examination items by showing their ID cards or social security cards.

A resident surnamed Zhu did 11 health checks, including blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol at the station, and got a six-page health report.

“The report gives detailed health advice for each item,” Zhu said. “I have high cholesterol, and the report recommends I exercise more and eat less greasy food and more vegetables and fruits.”

There’s a physical fitness testing area in the smart health station where people can test their health in various exercises. The station has different types of tests for people of different ages and will issue a report on health and physique.

The data will be uploaded to a platform shared with family doctor service to provide accurate and effective information.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
