Metro getting quieter as new rule enforced

A new regulation banning passengers from using loudspeakers on the city's Metro came into force on Tuesday with staff issuing warnings about bad behavior.

Passengers watching videos and listening to music has been a source of annoyance for other passengers for some time.

“Now I feel I am supported by the government,” a 35-year-old man surnamed Zhang said on Metro Line 8. “I had to endure such uncivilized acts before but now I can point it out without inhibition.”

Metro staff will issue warnings to anyone breaking the rules on the subway and in stations, an official at the Lujiabang Road station said.

“Those who refuse to correct their acts will be turned over to the police,” said Cao Zhenghui, a member of the local rail transit law enforcement personnel.

As of 1pm, 19 people had been stopped and all had accepted criticism, according to Shanghai Metro.

“I didn’t know about the regulation,” said a 74-year-old woman who had been watching videos on Metro Line 8 with the sound turned up. “I suffer from poor hearing. I will bring earphones next time.”

But some people thought it would be hard to change such behaviors without a fine.

“The cost of breaking the regulation is low so people may be unconcerned about it and do it again,” a 39-year-old man surnamed Zhao said. “I hope the government can introduce a strict law in the near future.”

Cao said passengers can call the 64370000 hotline when they find someone using a loudspeaker or other bad behaviors in carriages, such as eating or not wearing the mask. Law enforcers or staff will be at the scene as soon as possible, he said.

Other Metro regulations also came into force on Tuesday.

Passengers cannot now bring bicycles, folding bicycles, balance bikes, skateboards or skates into Metro stations. Passengers also cannot have items that have a strong bad smell, unpackaged sharp objects or inflated balloons.

Due to the second-child policy introduced in 2015, a Metro regulation that a child under 1.3 meters can accompany an adult for free has been changed to two children.