Communities set to be downgraded to low-risk

Two more communities will soon have their infection risk level downgraded, authorities have announced.

The Xinsheng residential complex in Zhuqiao Town and the 126 Shunhe Road residential complex in Zhangjiang Town will be downgraded from medium-risk regions to low-risk from Monday after no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported for 14 days.

After that, the residential complex at Lane 450 Hangcheng No. 7 Road in Zhuqiao Town will be the only one in the city listed as a medium-risk region.

So far, Yingqian Village in Zhuqiao Town and the Mingtianhuacheng residential complex in Zhoupu Town have been downgraded.

All of these communities are in Pudong with cases related to the airport and hospital. The first recent locally transmitted case is a male porter working at Pudong airport and living in Yingqian. So far, three of the seven local cases, all reported in November, have been discharged upon recovery.