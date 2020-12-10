News / Metro

Suspects held in fake luxury jewelry case

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:02 UTC+8, 2020-12-10       0
Group based in Guangdong Province are alleged to have produced fake Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry that would have been worth over 10 million yuan if real.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:02 UTC+8, 2020-12-10       0
Suspects held in fake luxury jewelry case
Chen Huizhi / SHINE

The suspects are alleged to have produced fakes of famous brands. 

Police in Shanghai say they have caught 24 suspects alleged to have produced fake jewelry of luxury brands.

The suspects, who are said to have established a jewelry company in Guangdong Province, produced fake Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry and sold it online. 

Police said the fakes were sold at one-fifth of the price of the authentic pieces.

The suspects were rounded up in October, with over 200 pieces of half-finished bracelets and necklaces seized. If the items had been real they would have been worth over 10 million yuan (US$1.5 million).

Suspects held in fake luxury jewelry case
Chen Huizhi / SHINE

Some of the items seized in the case.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     