Suspects held in fake luxury jewelry case

Group based in Guangdong Province are alleged to have produced fake Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry that would have been worth over 10 million yuan if real.

Chen Huizhi / SHINE

Police in Shanghai say they have caught 24 suspects alleged to have produced fake jewelry of luxury brands.

The suspects, who are said to have established a jewelry company in Guangdong Province, produced fake Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry and sold it online.

Police said the fakes were sold at one-fifth of the price of the authentic pieces.

The suspects were rounded up in October, with over 200 pieces of half-finished bracelets and necklaces seized. If the items had been real they would have been worth over 10 million yuan (US$1.5 million).