City to launch disease prevention campaign

Winter and spring campaign for vector control and infectious disease and coronavirus epidemic prevention and control across the city to begin next week.

The city’s health authority announced a winter and spring campaign on Thursday for vector control and infectious disease and coronavirus epidemic prevention and control.

The campaign, which targets the risk of sporadic coronavirus cases, flu and other infectious disease, will begin next week.

Environmental hygiene and cleansing will be highlighted, especially at train stations, urban towns, rural areas, places along riversides and highways, construction sites, old residential complexes and villages.

Key venues such as wet markets, eateries, barber shops, cooked food stores and night markets will follow a strict cleansing and disinfection policy for disease prevention and control, officials from Shanghai Health Commission said.