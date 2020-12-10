News / Metro

City to launch disease prevention campaign

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:27 UTC+8, 2020-12-10       0
Winter and spring campaign for vector control and infectious disease and coronavirus epidemic prevention and control across the city to begin next week.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:27 UTC+8, 2020-12-10       0

The city’s health authority announced a winter and spring campaign on Thursday for vector control and infectious disease and coronavirus epidemic prevention and control.

The campaign, which targets the risk of sporadic coronavirus cases, flu and other infectious disease, will begin next week.

Environmental hygiene and cleansing will be highlighted, especially at train stations, urban towns, rural areas, places along riversides and highways, construction sites, old residential complexes and villages.

Key venues such as wet markets, eateries, barber shops, cooked food stores and night markets will follow a strict cleansing and disinfection policy for disease prevention and control, officials from Shanghai Health Commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     